The Boys/Supernatural, The Pitt & Lestat Rocks! BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, Yellowjackets, Interview with the Vampire, The Last of Us, Black Mirror, The Boys/SPN, SNL & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's The Pitt, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's SNL, AEW/WWE, Netflix's Black Mirror, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Boys/Supernatural, Crunchyroll's Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, Crunchyroll's To Be Hero X, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Will Forte/Val Kilmer, The X-Files/David Duchovny, Prime Video's The Bondsman, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, The Handmaid's Tale, Yellowjackets, Interview with the Vampire, The Last of Us, SNL, Black Mirror, TWD: Dead City, The Boys/Supernatural, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 6, 2025:

SNL Cold Open, "Weekend Update" Make Morgan Wallen References (UPDATE)

SNL Cold Open: Trump Talks Tariffs; Musk Debuts Self-Vandalizing Tesla

The Pitt Season 2 Set 10 Months After Season 1, Over Holiday Weekend

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Is So Much About Choice": Moss

Yellowjackets S03 Finale Has "A Lot of Answers"; Nickerson "Nailed It"

Interview with the Vampire S03 Filming in Toronto "Later in the Year"

The Last of Us Season 2: Joel/Ellie Dynamic "Sadder and More Cold"

SNL: Punkie Johnson Offers Wild Reason Elon Musk Rejected Sketch Pitch

AEW Collision Preview: A Transparent Attempt to Generate PPV Buys

Black Mirror Virtual Watch Party: "USS Callister," Season 7 Sneak Peek

WWE SmackDown Destroys AEW with Rey Fenix Debut, Heyman's Choice

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Mini-Teaser: Power Equals Power

The Boys S05: Why Padalecki, Collins, Ackles Apologized BEFORE Filming

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon: Crunchyroll Drops English Dub Trailer

To Be Hero X: Crunchyroll Premiere English Dub Simulcast on April 5th

Doctor Who: The Rules in Picking a New Doctor That Everyone Misses

MacGruber: Forte Regrets Not Teaming with Kilmer for The Amazing Race

The X-Files: Duchovny on "Secrets Declassified," Conspiracy Culture

The Bondsman: Maxwell Jenkins Discusses Series Blending Music & Horror

