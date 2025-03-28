Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 15: "The Grey Goose": Check Out 2 New Sneak Peeks

With a new episode hitting on Sunday, here are two new sneak peeks at CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker S02E15: "The Grey Goose."

Even though we'll have our complete preview rundown on Sunday, we thought we would drop a couple of sneak peeks at the second season of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker a little early. In S02E15: "The Grey Goose," Colter (Hartley) and Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) team up to track down an escaped convict who's taken a prisoner – and the only way to do that is to track down some valuable intel – in a women's prison. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have the official episode trailer and two official sneak peeks for you to check out. In addition, we have the official overview for the season finale, May 11th's S02E20: "Echo Ridge."

Tracker S02E15: "The Grey Goose" & Season Finale S02E20: "Echo Ridge"

Tracker Season 2 Episode 15: "The Grey Goose" – Colter (Justin Hartley) recruits fellow rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) to infiltrate a women's prison in order to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage. Written by Annakate Chappell & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Ken Olin:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

