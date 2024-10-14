Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 2 "Ontological Shock" Sneak Previews Released

Learn what leads to Russell's (Jensen Ackles) return in these previews for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S02E02: "Ontological Shock."

Earlier today, we heard from CBS's Tracker star and executive producer Justin Hartley (This Is Us) regarding how things are between Colter (Hartley) and his brother, Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw, heading into the next episode, "Ontological Shock." Now, we're getting a look at two sneak previews that offer a nice set-up for the next chapter. In the first clip, we get some background on the case that Colter was working on, followed by Reenie (Fiona Rene) knowing the best person to call to track Colter. You can find both preview clips included in our updated rundown below…

Tracker Season 2 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 2: "Ontological Shock" – When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie (Fiona Rene) recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery and episode promo:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 3: "Bloodlines" – Colter (Justin Hartley) and rival rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) team up to find a missing high school baseball star. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

