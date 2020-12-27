Trixie & Katya Go All In on The Great British Bake Off Holiday Special

If you're hip with the YouTube series, you already know that RuPaul's Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya have several talk-type shows together, most interestingly a Netflix sponsored series called "I Like To Watch.' In this series, they watch and provide colorful commentary on many titles and original series available on Netflix. They gave a gander to The Great British Bake Off Holiday Special featuring the cast of Derry Girls (which they don't seem to have seen, but I'm sure they would absolutely love it) and it is fantastic. I mean, it's less about the baking and more like thirteen minutes of Katya getting grossed out by food and Trixie detailing exactly what she'd like Paul Hollywood to do to her. But I digress – or they do – or we all do. I'm not sure.

Reeling it back in from Trixie's sexual fantasies about Paul Hollywood, their commentary is colorful, somewhat insightful, and wholly amusing. Especially funny is seeing them point out the cultural shock between American baking competitions and The Great British Bake-Off. GBBO is so uplifting and inspiring- while if it were American, there would be sabotage, cattiness, and probably 60% more screaming.

Derry Girls is an Irish sitcom following the lives of teenage girls growing up in Derry, Ireland in the 1990s and it is absolutely hilarious. In case you're really new and somehow missed the wagon on The Great British Bake-Off (or as Netflix in the states calls it, The Great British Baking Show), it's a wholesome competition series featuring home bakers across the U.K. and it really is a delight.

If you haven't seen the Bake-Off holiday special featuring the cast of Derry Girls (or for that matter, Derry Girls itself), they're both on Netflix and available to stream right now. Hey, it's still the holiday season- you've got time! As for Trixie and Katya, they're still on YouTube and still watching lots of Netflix.