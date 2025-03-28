Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: disney, fcc, opinion, trump

Trump's FCC Investigating Disney, ABC for Not Whitewashing Enough?

Trump fan Brendan Carr announced that the FCC is investigating Disney and ABC over its diversity, equity, and inclusions policies.

Continuing a move that screams "Project 2025," POtuS Donald Trump's FCC head lackey Brendan Carr announced that he was following up last month's news that the FCC would be investigating NBCUniversal and Comcast for its diversity, equity, and inclusions policies (DEI) by also opening an investigation into Disney and ABC. "I have asked the [FCC's] Enforcement Bureau to open an investigation into Disney & ABC," Carr posted on Friday. "While Disney started as an iconic American company, it recently went all in on DEI. I am concerned that their DEI practices may violate FCC prohibitions on invidious forms of discrimination." Translation? Trump and Carr are using the threatening power of the federal government to force media companies to go back to "whitewashing" their practices and content. "We are reviewing the Federal Communications Commission's letter, and we look forward to engaging with the commission to answer its questions," responded Disney in a statement.

Here's a look at Carr's posted power trip from earlier today – followed by an example from back in2019 when Trump tried using the FCC to shut down anyone who dares disagree with him or call him out:

I have asked the @FCC's Enforcement Bureau to open an investigation into Disney & ABC. While Disney started as an iconic American company, it recently went all in on DEI. I am concerned that their DEI practices may violate FCC prohibitions on invidious forms of discrimination. pic.twitter.com/E31QwwFcxA — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Trump Wanted to Sic FCC, DOJ on Saturday Night Live, Late Night TV

So remember back during the dark, pre-pandemic days of Trump, back before he lost the 2020 election and then attempted to have some of his followers storm the U.S. capital and kill members of Congress (allegedly, depending on your perspective)? It was March 2019, and Donny was raging at the television once again- this time, at an episode of NBC's long-running Saturday Night Live. We'll move past the jokes we can make that it was a repeat he was watching and get right to his thoughts on the matter. "It's truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of 'the other side,'" he posted back in the day. "Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows. Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?"

We're guessing you know where this is going, right? Not content to just let it go, The Daily Beast reported that Trump spoke to advisers and legal counsel about siccing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the court systems, and (most disturbing and confusing) the Department of Justice on not just SNL but also the other late-night shows that Trump claimed were treating him unfairly. Between sources and emails released by the House Oversight Committee (first reported by The New York Times), we learned that Trump's requests were reportedly never given serious consideration by those he spoke with and that they were "more annoying than alarming." Well, it appears that Trump's found the right lineup of lackeys this time around to go stomping all over the importance of freedom of the press and expression.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!