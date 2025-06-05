Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: NOLA King, tulsa king

Tulsa King: Samuel L. Jackson Reportedly Set for "NOLA King" Spinoff

Reports are that Samuel L. Jackson is set to lead NOLA King, a spinoff of Taylor Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King.

When you think of Taylor Sheridan and spinoffs, "Yellowstone" is the first thing that comes to fans' minds. But you can now add the world of Sylvester Stallone-starring "Tulsa King" to that list. Reports are that Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Marvel's Secret Invasion) is set to lead and executive-produce a spinoff of the Paramount+ series titled NOLA King. Stemming from 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, sources say that the series is expected to be written by Dave Erickson (Mayor of Kingstown), with Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr. set to appear in a number of episodes during the third season of Tulsa King as a set-up for the spinoff.

With production on Stallone's series currently underway, Jackson is expected to film his episodes during July. Along with writing, Erickson is set to serve as showrunner and executive producer (while also continuing with Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown), with the spinoff series expected to head into production in February 2026. Reportedly, the idea behind NOLA King stems from an idea to expand on "Tulsa King's" success by Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios. Sheridan and 101 Studios' David Glasser will also serve as executive producers.

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenik Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, Garrett Hedlund, A.C. Peterson, and Dana Delany. Created by Sheridan, executive producers include Sheridan, Stallone, Terence Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!