Tulsa King Scores Season 4 Green Light Ahead of Season 3 Return

Ahead of its Season 3 return, Paramount+ has given the green light for EP Taylor Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King Season 4.

Article Summary Tulsa King renewed for Season 4 ahead of its much-anticipated Season 3 premiere on Paramount+.

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight, with even bigger stakes and new adversaries threatening his empire.

Tulsa King broke Paramount+ records, with millions streaming and engaging on social media worldwide.

Samuel L. Jackson debuts before spinning off into the new NOLA King series set in New Orleans.

Though EP Taylor Sheridan and Showrunner Dave Erickson's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King doesn't return for its third season until next week, Paramount+ is already thinking about Dwight's (Stallone) future. Ahead of the hit streaming series' return this Sunday, September 21st, Tulsa King has been given the green light for a fourth season. The series was the top global Paramount+ Original Series in 2024 and a Top 10 Original Series across all SVODs in Q4. The second season had 21.1 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode, setting a new record for the streamer as the most-watched global premiere at the time for any series in Paramount+ history. The second season has driven 159M views (+894% SoS) and 6.1M engagements (+553% SoS) on social. The news of the show's renewal comes on the night Stallone visited with late-night host Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Joining Stallone when the series returns are Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, and James Russo – with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. In addition, viewers will be introduced to Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr. before Jackson's character heads back to New Orleans for his own spinoff, NOLA King. Now, here's a look back at the image gallery for the third season that was previously released:

As for what's ahead with the third season, Dwight's (Stallone) empire continues to expand, as do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he's built and protect his family. To check out the newest and deadliest threats to Dwight's crown (and what appears to be the makings of a spinoff), we've got the official trailer waiting for you above.

The spinoff series NOLA King follows Washington Jr., who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends – and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes – both criminal and cop.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Paramount+'s Tulsa King is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Showrunner Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, with the first two seasons available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

