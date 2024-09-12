Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: twilight of the gods, zack snyder

Twilight of the Gods Trailer Previews Zack Snyder's Animated Series

Arriving September 19th, here's the official trailer for Netflix and EP Zack Snyder's (Watchmen, 300) animated series Twilight of the Gods.

We know what you were thinking. You thought that Netflix was going to wait until next week's Geeked Week to drop an official trailer for EP Zack Snyder's (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300, Army of the Dead) animated streaming series Twilight of the Gods. Thankfully for you, the streamer didn't want you to have to wait that long for another helping of ooey-gooey Zack Snyder goodness. Along with our best look yet at what's to come waiting for you above, we also have a crapload of preview images just waiting for you to check out below…

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons.

The god-tier voice cast also includes Rahul Kohli as Egill, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Jamie Chung as Hel, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, Lauren Cohen as Inge, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, and John Noble as Odin, among others. Co-created by Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, Netflix's Twilight of the Gods is executive-produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Jay Oliva. Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva, Tim Divar, Andrew Tamandl, and David Hartman are directing the season's episodes – which stem from the animation studio Xilam Animation and production company Stone Quarry Animation.

