Twilight of the Gods: Zack Snyder Offers Anime Series Update

Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon) shared an update on how things are looking with his upcoming Netflix anime series Twilight of the Gods.

It was back in Summer 2019 when we learned that Zack Snyder (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300, Army of the Dead) would be spearheading a new anime series set in the world of Norse mythology. Jay Oliva (Trese, Batman The Dark Knight Returns, Justice League The Flashpoint Paradox) co-created the series with Snyder and serves as showrunner, director & executive producer – with Deborah Snyder & Wesley Coller producing the series with Oliva through Stone Quarry Animation, alongside Snyder. Now, we're getting an update on Twilight of the Gods from Snyder, who offered some details on the plot and shared his appreciation for just how uniquely challenging the animation process can be during this past weekend's Rebel Moon event at CCXP 2023.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Snyder confirmed that the animated series will run eight episodes – while also explaining how testing boundaries with the project can create some unforeseen circumstances. "I just think that it was one of these things that we kind of did not understand, first of all, the rigors of what it would take to make eight episodes of animation. If I had known, I don't know if I would have done it," Snyder revealed. As for what viewers can expect when the series does hit their streaming screens (a premiere date hasn't been locked down yet), Snyder believes it's fair to assume that there will be the kind of violence that they've gotten used to from his filmography – adding that the series will also have "a lot of sex […] because that's fun."

Snyder also broke down the main points of the plot. "It's basically this: there's a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride-to-be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge," Snyder detailed. "She enlists a cast of characters – a seer, a dwarf – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It's a mission; it's a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I've really enjoyed working through and with because she's just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

And speaking of casting, Netflix's Twilight of the Gods sees Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, Stuart Martin as Leif, John Noble as Odin, and Paterson Joseph as Loki. In addition, viewers can look forward to hearing the vocal talents of Rahul Kohli as Egill, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Jamie Chung as Hel, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, and Lauren Cohen as Inge.

