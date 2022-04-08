New NXT Tag Team Champs to Be Crowned Following Nash Carter Release

WWE and NXT have just announced that the NXT Tag Team titles have been relinquished as a result of the company releasing Nash Carter, one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, on Tuesday of this week. Carter, along with tag partner Wes Lee, won the titles just last Saturday at NXT Stand & Deliver in Dallas in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match where they defeated The Creed Brothers and former Champions, Imperium.

Carter was accused this past Monday of domestic abuse by his wife, IMPACT star Kimber Lee, in a series of Twitter posts. Included were pictures of Lee with injuries to her face that she alleges were caused by the now-former NXT star. In a separate post, she also provided a picture of Carter dressed as Adolf Hitler and giving a Nazi salute.

As evident by his appearance on this past Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network, Carter wasn't released by WWE until Wednesday afternoon, leading fans to immediately wonder across social media what would become of his partner and their recently-won Tag Team titles?

The current NXT Tag Team Champions have relinquished the titles. This Tuesday on #WWENXT new NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned. https://t.co/DSztOCIINl — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

We now have an official answer, as not only have they taken the titles from MSK, but WWE.com announced this afternoon that new Tag Team Champions will be crowned on this coming Tuesday's episode of NXT 2.0.

So, who will the new Champions be? I would think that the first on the list would be The Creed Brothers, who, if we're being honest, should have won the belts at NXT Stand & Deliver last Saturday. Other potential candidates could be the Legado del Fantasma team of Jaoquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza or Grizzled Young Veterans. An outside choice could be Pretty Deadly, who only debuted on NXT 2.0 this past Tuesday, but they were previously successful NXT UK Tag Team Champions and held those titles for most of last year. Putting the belts on them could help them get some instant heat and intensify their budding rivalry with The Creed Brothers.

Whatever team wins the NXT Tag Team titles on Tuesday, let's hope they have a longer and less controversial reign with them than we have just seen.