Twin Peaks: Kyle MacLachlan on How David Lynch Influenced Agent Cooper

During a screening of the Twin Peaks pilot, Kyle MacLachlan shared how David Lynch influenced his portrayal of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.

Article Summary Kyle MacLachlan discusses how David Lynch influenced his portrayal of Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks.

MacLachlan reveals he borrowed Lynch’s childlike wonder and enthusiasm for Cooper’s quirks and mannerisms.

The actor honored Lynch at the BFI Film on Film Festival’s special 35mm Twin Peaks pilot screening and Q&A.

MacLachlan pays heartfelt tribute to Lynch, crediting him as both career mentor and cherished friend.

Earlier this year, the world learned of the passing of David Lynch, the acclaimed, award-winning filmmaker, visual artist, musician, and actor whose films, series, music, art, and more influenced generations. Over the weekend, Kyle MacLachlan (Blue Velvet, Dune, Twin Peaks) had a chance to attend a special 35mm screening of the Twin Peaks pilot episode and take part in a Q&A session during the BFI Film on Film Festival, where he shared how Lynch served as a direct influence on how he crafted Special Agent Dale Cooper.

"I didn't really study an FBI agent or anything like that; I kind of just created my own version. But I did borrow from David a bit, I borrowed some of his mannerisms," MacLachlan shared. "He has great enthusiasm for certain things, you know? Trees and coffee, of course, and pie. Some of the things that he just loved. And he's so childlike in his wonder of these things, and I wanted to have a little bit of that in Cooper."

Twin Peaks: Kyle MacLachlan Honors David Lynch in Heartbreaking Post

"While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I've lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own," MacLachlan shared in a heartfelt social media post from earlier this year, where he retraces his and Lynch's history together and how they bonded as loving friends over the years. "Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie. He clearly saw something in me that even I didn't recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision," McLachlan began his Instagram post, which also included images of the two together.

"What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to. Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and then Twin Peaks and I always found him to be the most authentically alive person I'd ever met. David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human. He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath."

McLachlan continued, "While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I've lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own. I can see him now, standing up to greet me in his backyard, with a warm smile and big hug and that Great Plains honk of a voice. We'd talk coffee, the joy of the unexpected, the beauty of the world, and laugh. His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other. I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear. My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he's gone. David, I remain forever changed, and forever your Kale. Thank you for everything."

