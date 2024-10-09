Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Toonami, uzumaki

Uzumaki Fans Call Out Adult Swim Animated Series; EP Responds

Uzumaki fans are calling out Adult Swim's series for what they see as a serious drop in the quality of the animation after the first episode.

The good news is that Adult Swim's four-episode animated adaptation of Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki got off to an impressive start at the end of September with an opening episode that made the wait for the series more than worth it. The bad news? The conversation surrounding the series hit a downward spiral with the second episode – with many viewers taking to social media to call out the evident change in the animation style/approach, and not in a good way. In a trio of posts on BlueSky that have since been deleted, series executive producer and Adult Swim/Toonami's Jason DeMarco attempted to offer some insights into what went down on the production side without getting into specific details and what the thinking behind the decision to move forward with the four-episode animated adaptation.

"It's fine, we knew this would happen. I can't talk about what went down but we were screwed over and the options were A) not finish and air nothing and call it a loss, B) Just finish and air Ep 1 and leave it incomplete or C) run all four, warts and all. Out of respect for the hard work we chose C," DeMarco wrote in the first of three posts. "After waiting so long, it makes sense people would be mad. Unfortunately, I can't tell them who to blame it on… but someone is definitely at fault here, and we all just had to do our best when things imploded. Maybe others would have made different choices. We did the best we could with what we had." DeMarco added, "But again, a lot of ppl worked very hard on this show and I didn't think the actions of just one or two people should be the reason it never saw the light of day. Maybe that's the wrong choice, I truly don't know. But those ppl have a right to be annoyed and disappointed. I'm glad you are digging it."

For the first episode of Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Hiroshi Nagahama directed, with Kouichirou Sohtome serving as assistant director and storyboards by Nagahama – while the second episode was directed by Yuji Moriyama, with Taiki Nishimura serving as assistant director and storyboards by Nagahama. Co-produced by Production I.G and Williams Street, animation production on the first episode was noted as coming from Fugaku, with the second episode credited as being produced by Akatsuki.

