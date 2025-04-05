Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cold Open: Trump Talks Tariffs; Musk Debuts Self-Vandalizing Tesla

SNL Cold Open: Trump (James Austin Johnson) makes the case for his tariffs, Elon Musk (Mike Myers) intros a self-vandalizing Tesla, and more.

Leaving last weekend's Morgan Wallen drama behind, NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight with host Jack Black and musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile. But with a whole lot going on this past week, a lot of folks were wondering what SNL had in store for its Cold Open. With a tongue-in-cheek suck-up to Trump (James Austin Johnson), the sketch begins at The White House, harkening back to Trump's speech this week when he rolled out global tariffs that have been wrecking the economy for the past 72 hours. Noting that they're moving on a MAGDA (Make America Great Depression Again) plan before adding that Americans might end up eating dogs and cats.

From there, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard William Lutnick (Andrew Dismukes) hands Trump the tariffs rundown – mistakingly handing him The Cheesecake Factory menu. From there, Trump confused penguins, McDonald's, and "grokeries" – and then it was time for "Cheesehead" Elon Musk (Mike Myers), who noted that he should've bought Wisconsin so he wouldn't have lost his state supreme court campaign. Musk also addressed the recent wave of Tesla attacks, announcing an initiative to beat the protestors at their own game: Tesla Model V – the self-vandalizing new model – with the option to have a Nazi symbol made out of penises before being pushed off as he starts to criticize Trump's tariffs.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

