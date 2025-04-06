Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, tariffs

Todd McFarlane Hit By Tariffs in the Daily LITG, 6th of April 2025

The expected impact of the new US tariffs on imports was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The expected impact – and just the plain maths – of the new US tariffs on imports was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, this time as Todd McFarlane raises prices. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Todd McFarlane Hit By Tariffs in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic

LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner

LITG three years ago, Jerry And Mharti

LITG four years ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC

LITG five years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

LITG six years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Will Lund, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con

co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con Comics journalist Brett Schenker

Mark Askwith , writer on The Prisoner, Justice League, Batman

, writer on The Prisoner, Justice League, Batman Jorge Molina , artist on Spider-Geddon, A-Force, Avengers Assemble

, artist on Spider-Geddon, A-Force, Avengers Assemble Comics journalist David S. Serchay

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs, tariffs,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!