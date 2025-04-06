Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

Todd McFarlane Hit By Tariffs in the Daily LITG, 6th of April 2025

The expected impact of the new US tariffs on imports was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The expected impact – and just the plain maths – of the new US tariffs on imports was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, this time as Todd McFarlane raises prices. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Talking To Todd McFarlane About Spawn: Part One - Triumph & Disaster
Todd McFarlane by Luigi Novi

Todd McFarlane Hit By Tariffs in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Todd "Tariffs" McFarlane Ups Prices in the Daily LITG, 5th April 2025
  2. Tariffs Hit the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Starts to Increase Prices
  3. King of the Hill Revival: Fans Will See Hank Hill "In a Whole New Way"
  4. DC Comics Puts A 10% Anti-Tariff On YA And MG Graphic Novels
  5. Jean Grey's Sister Returns Earlier Than Expected In Phoenix #10
  6. The Secret Origin Of Matches Malone In Absolute Batman #7 (Spoilers)
  7. Wes Chatham Writes The Expanse, Kickstarter Raises Over Half A Million
  8. Doctor Who: The Rules in Picking a New Doctor That Everyone Misses
  9. McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Super Friends Wave with Batman
  10. The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 13: "Three Billboards" Image Gallery Released

And a few more of mine from yesterday

 

LITG one year ago… Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic

Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
  1. Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
  2. Major Redundancies Hit IDW Publishing Tonight
  3. More Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Titan, 2000AD & Oni Omnibuses For 2024
  4. Mike Mignola Has Created A New Non-Hellboy Universe, Lands Unknown
  5. Batman of Earth-22 Knightmare Edition Figure Revealed by McFarlane
  6. McFarlane Reveals Superman: Ghost of Krypton Sketch Edition 4-Pack
  7. Scott Dunbier On Batman… But Not On Batman
  8. Will The Patchwork Girl Of Oz Be Alex Ross' Rarest Cover Ever?
  9. Space Ghost #1 Gets 33,500 Orders Already, Dynamite Says "Not Enough"
  10. Dune: Messiah Is Officially In Development At Legendary
  11. Liam Sharp StarHenge Sequel, Ore, From Image Comics in August
  12. PrintWatch: Deadpool, Feral, Edge Of Spider-Verse Second Printings
  13. Tirso Cons Signs Exclusive With DC Comics Ahead of Allwinter Elseworld
  14. Titan Comics To Publish Graphic Anthology About Girl Rebels
  15. Aoife Dooley's The Squid Squad Graphic Novel From Scholastic In 2025
  16. Major Redundancies At IDW in The Daily LITG 5th of April 2024

LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer Signals A Journey's End
Season 3 Key Art art of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Having Fun with Vadic's Handler "Reveal" 
  2. Marvel Tells Us Where Mary Jane Watson's Babies Came From (Spoilers) 
  3. Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest 
  4. Today's Spider-Man #7 Sells For $25 On eBay Over Spider-Boy (Spoilers) 
  5. Marvel Explains Mary Jane's Children, She's The Latest To "Lose Years" 
  6. Community: The Movie Filming Listed As Kicking Off This June 
  7. Dan DiDio On The Creation Of Jamie Reyes, Blue Beetle 
  8. Destiny In Bed With Mister Sinister In Immoral X-Men #3? 
  9. Venom #17 On The Relationship Of The King In Black To The Beyonder 
  10. X-Men Returns to Days Of Future Past for Doomsday
  11. Diamond Makes First Comic Shop Shipping Charge Reductions This Week
  12. Spider-Man #7 Sets Up Web of Carnage for Summer Of Symbiotes
  13. Patsy Walker in Top Graded Edgar Church Teen Comics #22, at Auction
  14. Darth Vader Does His Doctor Strange Move In Hidden Empire #5

LITG three years ago, Jerry And Mharti

rick and morty
Image: Screencap
  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
  2. Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
  3. Batman: Death of the Family Joker Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
  4. Doctor Who: Sony, Bad Wolf Confirm RTD Era Production Start This Year
  5. X Pieces Of X-Men Gossip For Destiny Of X (Spoilers)
  6. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
  7. Alan Moore and Steve Moore's Bumper Book Of Magic Publishing In 2023
  8. Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"
  9. Today Is Stunky Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022
  10. Batman Killing Time Shows Difference Between Bruce Wayne & Jace Fox
  11. Zoe Thorogood's New OGN, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth
  12. Wesley Snipes To "Write" New Graphic Novel, The Exiled
  13. Carlos Gomez Teases Dazzler in a New X-Terminators Comic From Marvel
  14. Finding Comic Books At London Book Fair 2022
  15. Lex Luthor's Influence Across DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
  16. Does Krypton Have A Pride Of Its Own? World Of Krypton #5 Spoilers
  17. Is Damian Getting Mommy And Daddy Back Together (Batman #122 Spoilers)
  18. The Legacy Of Jerry Michaels in The Daily LITG 5th April 2022

LITG four years ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC

WWE, Locke & Key, DC, The Daily LITG - Easter Sunday, 4th April 2021
WWE, Locke & Key, DC, The Daily LITG – Easter Sunday, 4th April 2021

  1. Smackdown Results: Logan Paul Turns Heel First Night in WWE
  2. Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
  3. Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
  4. Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
  5. DC Comics' First Omnibus, Deluxe, Compendiums, Collections For 2022
  6. Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
  7. Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
  8. Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
  9. The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
  10. Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
  11. Avengers #500 Double Splash Page By David Finch At Auction
  12. One Of The Rarest Star Wars Clone Wars Covers On Auction At Heritage
  13. Quantum & Woody Cover by MD Bright Currently Under $100 at Auction
  14. One Of The Joker's Creepiest Covers On Auction At Heritage Auctions
  15. Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
  16. Claudia Gray's Superman: House of El Sequel – The Enemy Delusion  
  17. Daredevil #1 Original Artwork Page Sells For $288,000 At Auction
  18. Dave Gibbons' Full Challengers Of The Unknown Original Art At Auction
  19. When Tom King Sold An Unpublished Black Knight Story To Marvel
  20. Kay D's New Graphic Novel, Home For Horrors, Sold To Antheneum
  21. Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of April 2021

LITG five years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

  1. "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
  2. More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
  3. John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
  4. Marvel Pauses Work On Comics, Including Black Widow and Taskmaster
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. The "Super Mario" Remasters Will Likely Debut in One Package
  7. "Psych": James Roday, Dulé Hill Announce "Psych-tacular Binge-A-Thon"
  8. Bandai Announces Japanese Exclusive Gundam are Coming to the US
  9. "Cyberpunk 2077" Goes Deluxe with Added Motorbike from Pure Arts
  10. Juan Giménez, Co-Creator of The Metabarons, Dies Aged 76

LITG six years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

  1. That Ending of Immortal Hulk #16 Explained (Major Spoilers)
  2. A Major Change Happens to Cyclops in Uncanny X-Men #15 (Spoilers)
  3. Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
  4. Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
  5. Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Will Lund, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con
  • Comics journalist Brett Schenker
  • Mark Askwith, writer on The Prisoner, Justice League, Batman
  • Jorge Molina, artist on Spider-Geddon, A-Force, Avengers Assemble
  • Comics journalist David S. Serchay

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
