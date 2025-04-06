Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dave Gibbons, forbidden planet

Forbidden Planet Camden Opened With Al Ewing, Ram V And Dave Gibbons

Forbidden Planet Camden, opened from the bones of Mega City Comics yesterday, with Al Ewing, Ram V and Dave Gibbons.

Article Summary Forbidden Planet Camden opens at Mega City Comics' old location with a sunny launch event.

Comic signings by Al Ewing, Ram V, and Dave Gibbons draw a large crowd of fans.

Store focuses on more comics, less merchandise, reflecting a central London vibe.

Dave Gibbons delighted by early works and fans bring original Watchmen copies.

Yesterday, in the glorious sunshine, I cycled from Putney to Camden for the opening of Forbidden Planet Camden, from the bones of the store Meag-City Comics. On Inverness Market, next door to one of the most famous pubs in London, The Good Mixer, the store opened its doors with a signing from Al Ewing and Ram V, with Absolute Green Lantern, New Gods, Immortal Thor, Resurrection Man and All-New Venom getting the lion's share of signatures. This was followed by Dave Gibbons, who had his own separate line, though it formed first.

.

So what changes? Well, there are more new comics, and less merchandise than the previous store, which might have been a surprise for those expecting something different from Forbidden Planet. The back issue longboxes have gone, that may be the price of being a central London comic book store where every inch has to earn its keep. Forbidden Planet does not enjoy the same benefits that the previous store owner's forty-year lease did.

There was a good crowd out for the opening. It was a gorgeous day, and folk came out for it. There was a lot of love for the store, for the creators, and for a comic book future for Camden. A number of merchandise stores have popped up locally, but Forbidden Planet Camden seems to be much more about comics.

Dave Gibbons especially enjoyed being confronted by some of his very earliest work from the mid-seventies, including Nasty Tales and Buster—not Ro-Buster, which would come later. It made for a good excuse for Forbidden Planet Camden to roll out the DC Compact Comics versions of Watchmen, while many folk brought their original copies.

I also need to get down to the newly opened Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Sickness has prevented me, but it looks like a lovely week to do something like that!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!