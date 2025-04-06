Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Adrian Dunbar, bbc, jed mercurio, line of duty, Martin Compston, police drama, Vicky McClure

Line of Duty Series 7 Reportedly Starting Production in January 2026

If The Sun is to be believed (?!?!?), Line of Duty Series 7 is slated to begin filming in January 2026, with all the show's stars returning.

Article Summary Line of Duty Series 7 rumored to start filming in January 2026, according to The Sun.

Main stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Dunbar expected to return.

Fans anticipate the return after a thrilling Season 6 finale with unresolved storylines.

A return would continues the series' legacy as one of the UK's top cop dramas.

It looks like Line of Duty, the highest-rated cop show in the UK, might be coming back for a six-episode Series Seven if a British tabloid is to be believed. The Sun quoted a "TV insider" that production is slated to begin in January 2026. The series, though little-known in the US (it's on streamers), is the biggest cop drama in the UK, considered the gold standard of cop shows over there as it follows AC-12, a fictional division in the police force that investigates corrupt cops, not unlike the Internal Affairs division in American police departments. Its popularity catapulted the main stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Pasdar to the A-List of British Television. The last season of the series was broadcast in 2021 and racked up 13 million viewers there, though fans have been hungry for another season, especially with its consistently high ratings and a finale that left the story open.

As reported by tabloid The Sun, who tend to report on rumours as if they're true, including, often, who the new Doctor Who will be, "This is the news Line of Duty fans have been waiting for since the sixth season left them deflated when it aired back in 2021. The BBC almost immediately requested more episodes to continue the story, but the success of the show meant Vicky, Martin and Adrian were instantly snapped up for other projects. But after several meetings with Jed and the production team, they've finally managed to clear space in their calendars next year to commit to making the show."

Line of Duty became the defining British cop show of the 2010s, reflecting the chaos and distrust in institutions brewing in the UK as its flawed but intrepid trio of cops DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), dealt with the cops they investigated but also had to contend with the long-running arc of a larger corruption ring within the police force itself that did everything to thwart their attempts to expose it. The series attracted major guest stars as the Corrupted Cop of the Season, such as Lenny James, Keeley Hawes, Thandiewe Newton, and Kelly McDonald. Series Six ended seemingly with all long-running arcs resolved, but fans didn't think this was the end. The three stars were said to have trouble committing to another season because they have been all busy with other projects and constant offers. Each of them has starred in other series and even for more than one season.

For some reason, Deadline saw fit to report this. You should really believe nothing until the BBC announces it, just like with Doctor Who.

