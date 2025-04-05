Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hildring Studio, Noodlecake, Sacre Bleu

Bullet-Time Platformer Sacre Bleu Aims For Mid-April Release

The fast-paced, bullet-time action platform Sacre Bleu will be released for PC via Steam, as the game will be out in mid-April

Article Summary Experience Sacre Bleu’s fast-paced, bullet-time action as a musketeer escaping la Bastille.

Uncover a plot with aristocracy-turned-zombies in a thrilling, time-graded platforming adventure.

Master the blunderbuss for elegant combat, explore Bastille, and unlock airship parts.

Enhance gameplay with stream-interactive modifiers and transform rooms into chaos zones.

Indie game developer Hildring Studio and publisher Noodlecake have confirmed the official release date of their latest title, Sacre Bleu. If you didn't check the game out from one of the many gaming livestreams that have happened in the past year, this is a fast-paced, bullet-time action platform where you play a musketeer fighting your way out of la Bastille. Can you make it out of the longest winding dungeon and all of the enemies along the way and still save all of France in the process? You can check out the latest trailer here and more info below as the game will arrive on April 17, 2025.

Sacre Bleu

Someone has turned the French aristocracy into bile-spewing zombies! Uncover a plot against France herself while the onion soup thickens. As the falsely-accused captain of the Musketeers, break out of prison with the help of your trusty steam-propelled blunderbuss.

Elegant Yet Deadly: Use your blunderbuss to launch yourself from platform to platform, taking down enemies in graceful bullet-time aerial battles! Hone your skills and unlock even tougher encounters!

Use your blunderbuss to launch yourself from platform to platform, taking down enemies in graceful bullet-time aerial battles! Hone your skills and unlock even tougher encounters! Speedrun To Freedom: Get graded on combat encounters to reduce your overall time. Better grades mean faster times. How fast can you go?

Get graded on combat encounters to reduce your overall time. Better grades mean faster times. How fast can you go? Monstrously Privileged: The French aristocracy have morphed into an army of bile-spewing zombies. Take down gigantic bosses and uncover a plot against France herself!

The French aristocracy have morphed into an army of bile-spewing zombies. Take down gigantic bosses and uncover a plot against France herself! Explore la Bastille: Storm your way through the sprawling Bastille prison complex, gathering parts to build yourself an airship. Discover secrets in shadowy corners and unlock new content.

Storm your way through the sprawling Bastille prison complex, gathering parts to build yourself an airship. Discover secrets in shadowy corners and unlock new content. Game-Modifiers and Streamer-Mode: Want to turn a room into a hell of ricocheting-death-balls? Stack 2-3 modifiers on top of each other and see how it changes the game. For Streamers, all the modifiers are triggerable from the twitch-chat. Your audience can choose to help you….or spectacularly hinder you!

