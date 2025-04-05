Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Xbox Game Studios
Xbox Released a New Adaptive Joystick Last Month
Xbox released a brand new Adaptive Joystick a few weeks ago, providing more accessability for disabled gamers looking for more options.
Article Summary
- Xbox's new Adaptive Joystick boosts accessibility for gamers with disabilities.
- The joystick enables versatile single-hand use and mapping for varied gaming needs.
- Compatible with Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox accessories for full setup.
- Selling at $30, it enhances gaming on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 11 PCs.
In the middle of the chaos of GDC 2025, Xbox Game Studios released a brand new Adaptive Joystick to help disabled gamers continue to play. The key element to this new design is that it allows players to be in control of what they do with a single hand or be mapped out so that they can use it in a variety of ways, depending on the situation. The joystick can also be linked with a variety of other items that Xbox has produced over the years for accessibility, allowing you to adapt it to whatever your setup already is or expand it with the addition of this new item. We have more info about it here with a trailer showing it off, as it's selling for $30 on the company's website.
Xbox Adaptive Joystick
Refine your gaming experience with the configurable, wired Xbox Adaptive Joystick – designed as a companion for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox controllers. Made to meet the needs of players with limited mobility, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick helps make gaming more accessible for however you play. Connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller for a full adaptive setup. Plug directly into your console or PC and link with an Xbox controller for full controller functionality. Fine-tune your gaming setup until it's perfect for you because when everyone plays, we all win.