Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Released a New Adaptive Joystick Last Month

Xbox released a brand new Adaptive Joystick a few weeks ago, providing more accessability for disabled gamers looking for more options.

Article Summary Xbox's new Adaptive Joystick boosts accessibility for gamers with disabilities.

The joystick enables versatile single-hand use and mapping for varied gaming needs.

Compatible with Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox accessories for full setup.

Selling at $30, it enhances gaming on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 11 PCs.

In the middle of the chaos of GDC 2025, Xbox Game Studios released a brand new Adaptive Joystick to help disabled gamers continue to play. The key element to this new design is that it allows players to be in control of what they do with a single hand or be mapped out so that they can use it in a variety of ways, depending on the situation. The joystick can also be linked with a variety of other items that Xbox has produced over the years for accessibility, allowing you to adapt it to whatever your setup already is or expand it with the addition of this new item. We have more info about it here with a trailer showing it off, as it's selling for $30 on the company's website.

Xbox Adaptive Joystick

Refine your gaming experience with the configurable, wired Xbox Adaptive Joystick – designed as a companion for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox controllers. Made to meet the needs of players with limited mobility, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick helps make gaming more accessible for however you play. Connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller for a full adaptive setup. Plug directly into your console or PC and link with an Xbox controller for full controller functionality. Fine-tune your gaming setup until it's perfect for you because when everyone plays, we all win.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick, designed in collaboration with the Gaming and Disability community, is a singular, wired controller primarily designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility. Its versatility allows players to seamlessly incorporate the controller into their existing gaming setups for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles and Windows 11 PCs, and is designed to be a companion for other Xbox controllers, including the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox Wireless Controller or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!