WWE SmackDown Destroys Aew with Rey Fenix Debut, Heyman's Choice

The Chadster breaks down why last night's WWE SmackDown was objectively perfect, unlike AEW! CM Punk, Rey Fenix, Kevin Owens, and Paul Heyman's shocking choice!

Article Summary WWE SmackDown electrifies with a hometown CM Punk return and a shocking choice by Paul Heyman.

Rey Fenix debuts in a high-flying match that underscores WWE’s top-tier talent booking.

Kevin Owens forced to miss WrestleMania due to an injury, tugging at viewers' heartstrings.

The collision of stars and raw emotion highlights WWE’s unmatched storytelling brilliance.

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown was a thrilling rollercoaster ride that left The Chadster buzzing with White Claw and excitement 🥳 while also making The Chadster even more frustrated with AEW, Tony Khan, and everything they stand for. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

The show kicked off with a massive segment featuring none other than CM Punk, while the crowd in Chicago went absolutely wild chanting his name 🎤. Watching Punk soak in the adoration of his hometown was truly awe-inspiring. He talked about his journey, from wrestling in backyards to headlining WrestleMania, and the crowd's response was electric ⚡. Take that, AEW! CM Punk's presence here means so much more than his mediocre run in AEW ever did. Tony Khan could learn a thing or two about capturing fan emotions instead of his cheap crowd-pleasing antics.

Then we were treated to a debut match with Rey Fenix taking on Nathan Frazer. Wow, Fenix vs. Frazer was pure art in the ring 🎨! Fenix, who is finally in a company that understands how to treat talent properly, showcased an unparalleled display of athleticism, flipping and flying like only WWE superstars can. It's a dang crime how AEW wasted Fenix, and Tony Khan has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back for not appreciating Fenix's talent in AEW.

The Chadster was ecstatic to see LA Knight come out victorious against Tama Tonga in a hard-fought match 🏆🎉. Knight's explosive personality and in-ring prowess made this a spectacle that only WWE can deliver. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW pretends to be on the same level. Tony Khan, take notes!

Adding to the excitement was the fantastic tag team action with Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY. The synergy between these two teams was incredible, bringing back the kind of classic tag team wrestling that WWE has perfected over the decades. The victory for the Motor City Machine Guns was well-deserved, proving once again that WWE knows how to make tag team wrestling mean something. The Chadster just can't understand how AEW gets away with their spot-fest tag matches that disrespect all of WWE's legacy. 😔

One of the night's most electrifying segments was the face-off between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair 🔥! The verbal jousting between these two phenomenal women wrestlers showcased exactly why WWE's women's division is light-years ahead of anything AEW has to offer. Tiffany's comments about Charlotte being a nepo baby and her 0-3 marriage record had The Chadster's jaw on the floor! This is the kind of compelling television that Tony Khan couldn't book if he had a hundred years to try. 💯

In what was truly a shocking moment, Kevin Owens announced that he's been dealing with a neck injury and needs surgery, meaning he'll miss WrestleMania 😢. The emotional gravity of this moment was palpable, showing the real human drama that WWE excels at. When Randy Orton came out and RKO'd Nick Aldis after learning he wouldn't have a WrestleMania match, it demonstrated the raw emotion and consequences that make WWE storytelling so superior to AEW's chaotic booking. The Chadster was on the edge of his seat during this entire segment! 🍿

The Last Man Standing match between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman was an absolute war 💥! These two behemoths tore the house down with their brutal battle that saw them fighting through tables, barriers, and into the crowd. Fatu securing the victory over Strowman established him as a genuine monster in WWE. The way WWE builds new stars is something AEW could only dream of accomplishing with their spotfests and gymnastics routines. 🏆

We also saw Naomi defeat B-Fab in quick fashion, followed by Jade Cargill making her presence known, setting up what promises to be an epic WrestleMania clash. That's how you book a women's division without resorting to the same tired tropes AEW uses! 👑

The night culminated with the intense confrontation between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. Roman Reigns had an air of superiority that only WWE's Tribal Chief can possess. When Paul Heyman ended up choosing Punk's side over Roman's, it was a shocking moment that really showcased how WWE can keep fans guessing with unpredictable storytelling—something AEW hasn't mastered. Tony Khan most likely cried himself to sleep seeing this unfold on SmackDown, knowing he can't match WWE's stellar storytelling. 🔥

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night 😱. In this dream, The Chadster was standing in the middle of a wrestling ring when Tony Khan appeared at ringside. He reminded The Chadster of a favor The Chadster supposedly owed him from years ago. "It's time to pay up," Khan said with an unsettling smile. "Instead of staying hyped for WrestleMania this month, you're going to watch and review AEW Dynasty tomorrow." The Chadster was horrified! Khan kept following The Chadster around the ring, getting closer with each step, whispering about "mainstream appeal" and "five-star matches." The Chadster tried to escape, but every time he turned around, Khan was there holding an AEW ticket. The worst part was when The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata appeared in the arena, and Khan sat in the driver's seat, revving the engine while drinking The Chadster's White Claw! 😡 Why won't Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster?!

Overall, WWE SmackDown was another testament to why WWE remains the pinnacle of professional wrestling entertainment. Tony Khan and AEW should just admit they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and finally give up trying to compete with a juggernaut like WWE. 🍻

