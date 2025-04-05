Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Green Lantern Corps #3 Preview: Sorrow Lantern's Gloomy March

Check out a preview of Green Lantern Corps #3, where the Sorrow Lantern leads his fractal forces against our heroes while John Stewart and Hawkwoman face off with space pirates!

SAD BOYS OF THE GALAXY, GATHER 'ROUND! The Sorrow Lantern and his fractal soldiers are on the march–and Razer and Kilowog will need to use all their willpower to escape alive! Meanwhile, the fate of Thanagar is revealed after being cracked in two during the Civil Corps storyline…but what mystery lies at the center? All this, plus John and Hawkwoman fight for their lives aboard Atrocitus's ship–It's a Red Lantern pirate adventure across the galaxy!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #3

DC Comics

0225DC121

0225DC122 – Green Lantern Corps #3 Dave Wilkins Cover – $4.99

0225DC123 – Green Lantern Corps #3 Lucas Meyer Cover – $4.99

0225DC124 – Green Lantern Corps #3 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

SAD BOYS OF THE GALAXY, GATHER 'ROUND! The Sorrow Lantern and his fractal soldiers are on the march–and Razer and Kilowog will need to use all their willpower to escape alive! Meanwhile, the fate of Thanagar is revealed after being cracked in two during the Civil Corps storyline…but what mystery lies at the center? All this, plus John and Hawkwoman fight for their lives aboard Atrocitus's ship–It's a Red Lantern pirate adventure across the galaxy!

In Shops: 4/9/2025

SRP: $3.99

