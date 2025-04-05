Posted in: Capcom, Card Games, Games, Street Fighter 6, Tabletop | Tagged: street fighter, UniVersus

Street Fighter 6 Will Get Its Own UniVersus Set This July

UniVersus revealed a new set of cards coming to the series, as the characters and more from Street Fighter 6 will get its own run

Article Summary Street Fighter 6 joins UniVersus with a new Challenger Series set this July.

Enjoy decks featuring Ryu, Luke, Chun-Li, and Jamie in 60-card preconstructed sets.

Each deck includes a collector's booster pack for personalized gameplay.

Choose your fighter and master thrilling martial arts in epic card battles.

UVS Games have come together with Capcom for a new Universus set, as the Street Fighter 6 Challenger Series will arrive this July. You're going to get two different decks this Summer featuring four of the game's characters: Ryu, Luke, Chun Li, and Jamie. Each one will contain 60 cards and a collector booster pack containing six random alt-art or all foil cards. We have some of the details for you below, but no word yet on pricing for either of these, as the set will launch online and in select shops on July 18, 2025.

UniVersus – Street Fighter 6

The legendary Street Fighter franchise returns to UniVersus in an unprecedented 11th update with the Street Fighter 6 Challenger Series decks and playmats! Take on the world with four skilled warriors: two classic Street Fighter mainstays, and two new challengers! Two hot new Challenger Series decks featuring four characters are on the way! Each 60-card preconstructed deck is ready-to-play right out of the box, each featuring two Street Fighter 6 characters as well as a collector's booster pack to fine-tune your deck.

The first deck features series mainstay Ryu, wandering world warrior and master of Ansatsuken, and Luke Sullivan, combat trainer at Metro City's elite Buckler Security Services! The second deck stars strongest woman in the world Chun-Li, having retired from Interpol to focus on training students in kung-fu, and Jamie Siu, the hair-trigger master of Drunken Boxing and his breakdancing-inspired martial arts! Select your fighter: master or student, veteran or up-and-comer! Will you fine-tune your technique with Ryu and Luke, or style on your opponents with Chun-Li and Jamie?

UniVersus is a one-of-a-kind game. Simple principles, complex interactions, deep strategic gameplay. It is the ultimate card game. Collect and battle with your favorite characters from iconic properties like Cowboy Bebop to modern "Smash"-hits like My Hero Academia!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!