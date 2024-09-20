Posted in: MTV, Opinion, TV, YouTube | Tagged: kamala harris, taylor swift, Wired

VP Harris "Proud" to Have Taylor Swift Support (Despite Super Bowl)

During Wired's interview, VP Kamala Harris shared that she was "very proud" to get Taylor Swift's endorsement (despite Super Bowl LVIII).

Following Vice President Kamala Harris badly abusing ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump during their one-on-one for millions to see, the second best thing to happen during ABC's debate from earlier this month was the endorsement from singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift that went out to VP Harris and Gov. Tim Walz shortly after the debate ended. During the latest edition of Wired's autocomplete "Answers The Web's Most Searched Questions" interview series, VP addresses a number of search engine-related topics – including her reaction to Swift's endorsement. "I am very proud to have the support of Taylor Swift. She's an incredible artist. I really respect the courage that she has had in her career to stand up for what she believes is right. But we were on different sides of the Super Bowl last year. I am a 49ers fan, but who's mad at anyone for being loyal to their team?" Harris responded.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote in her overall endorsement shortly after the debate ended – signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a dig at Trump's VP pick Sen. JD Vance's previous disparaging comments about women who choose to not have children. Here's a look at Swift's Instagram post, followed by the full text:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.

I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!