Walker Season 4 Key Art Poster, Episode 1 Preview Images Released

Check out new Season 4 key art and preview images from the Season 4 opener released for CW's Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)-starring Walker.

Article Summary Season 4 of CW's Walker launches April 3rd with Jared Padalecki starring.

New key art poster and episode preview images for the season premiere were released.

Season 3 focused on Walker's captivity, family turmoil, Ranger HQ dynamics, and more.

Produced by CBS TV Studios, Walker boasts an executive-producing team that includes Padalecki.

With the fourth season of CW's Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)-starring & executive-producing Walker set to hit screens on Wednesday, April 3rd, we thought you might be interested in getting an early look at what's to come. Thanks to the fine folks over at CW18 Milwaukee (damn, we miss their Arrowvese promotions), we have a new key art poster to pass along (waiting for you near the end of this update). But before we get to that, it also looks like the network was kind enough to drop some preview images for the Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer-written Season 4 opener – and it looks like someone's having a birthday party. Here's a look (with our radar tuned for when we get an episode title/overview and a season overview):

Here's a look back at the teaser that was released back in January during the 2024 Critics Choice Awards:

This Texas Ranger is back and he means business. Saddle up for Season 4 of #Walker on The CW! pic.twitter.com/RUkTFgNv6C — Walker (@thecwwalker) January 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Now, here's one of the teasers/trailers & official overview for the third season of CW's Walker:

Season 3 of Walker picks up right where season 2 left off in the sobering aftermath of the question: "Where's dad?" Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural"), has his hands tied – literally. Taken and held captive by an anarchist group who is determined to break him, Walker must face a painful memory from his past he's never shared with anyone and team up with an unexpected ally, Julia (Anna Enger, "S.W.A.T"), if he wants to get out alive.

Back in Austin, the Davidsons are officially gone, and the Walkers are free to move back into their family ranch — but the homecoming has been anything but jovial. Walker's absence has caused a tornado that has shifted everyone off course, forcing them to abandon their new paths and step back into the familiar shoes of waiting for him to come home. Walker's traditional Texan father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"), and the no nonsense matriarch of the family, Abeline (Molly Hagan, "Herman's Head"), struggle to stay optimistic as the heartbreak in their family piles up. Former ADA and Walker's younger brother, Liam (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars"), takes matters into his own hands to track down his brother – but only ends up adding to the storm. Still dealing with the sting of her birth mother's arrest, Geri (Odette Annable, "Supergirl") tries to be the person to lean on for the Walkers, but — unbeknownst to them — has her own past catching up with her as well.

Fresh off her high school graduation, Walker's sharp and stubborn daughter Stella (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") makes a decision about her future that creates rifts with her similarly wayward brother, August (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I"), who is determined to step out of his sister's shadow and be big man on campus this year.

At Ranger HQ — Walker's razor-tongued rookie partner, Cassie (Ashley Reyes, "How I Met Your Father"), has already had one partner disappear and will go to any lengths not to repeat the past — even if it means breaking Ranger procedure. Despite it all, she stumbles into a connection with the pompously charming Chief of Staff to the Mayor – who is keen on getting to know her and fitting into her life. The stalwart Captain of the Austin Rangers, James (Coby Bell, "The Game"), busies himself working with their new recruit — human Swiss Army knife Trey (Jeff Pierre, "Once Upon a Time") – as Trey struggles to prove himself worthy of being the only Ranger who hasn't come up on the traditional path.

In season 3, a tragedy from Walker's past will resurface, forcing the family to examine old wounds and internal rifts that threaten to tear them apart. After everything the Walkers have been through, are they their own worst enemy?

Produced by CBS Television Studios, in association with Rideback, CW's Walker is executive-produced by Padalecki, Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Seamus Kevin Fahey, and Steve Robin.

