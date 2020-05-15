Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement

So if The CW's calendar ends up playing out the way they hope it will, the second-half of 2020 is going to be a pretty busy one for Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. For the series to end its run this year, two more episodes would still need to be filmed (five are in post-production) with late summer penciled in for that to happen. But as you saw in the Fall 2020 and January 2021 programming schedules released yesterday, Padalecki has his Walker, Texas Ranger reimagining Walker set to hit screens when the new year starts. Understandably, fans might be concerned because that's a lot to ask in very little time with probably a decent amount of turn-around time needed. But no need to worry because Padalecki's already way ahead of you on this, already rocking the appropriate fashion for the road ahead:

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), and Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I). The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.