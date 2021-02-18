WandaVision: Randall Park on the Magic of Being Jimmy Woo

Ever since Randall Park was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp as Jimmy Woo, who's Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) parole officer, the character made a comeback as an FBI agent investigating the events of Westview in the Disney+ series WandaVision. The actor spoke to Marvel about what makes Jimmy tick and what his quirks are. One of Woo's fascinations is with magic, which Scott was able to learn under house arrest during the events of the film. The current Ant-Man was able to teach him some sleight of hand. Like his counterpart, Park never imagined how magic would define his character, "Never in my life," he said. "But I am genuinely fascinated by it. When we were on Ant-Man and The Wasp, we had a magician there who was teaching Paul magic tricks. And in between some of the set-ups, he would do little magic shows for us. I remember just thinking, 'I want to learn this one day,' you know. It's kind of crazy that for WandaVision, I got to learn some card tricks."

Recreating the Jimmy Woo Magic for WandaVision

Fortunately for Park, a similar thing happened on the Disney+ series. "For WandaVision, they brought out a magician, a local magician in Atlanta, and he was great," he said. "I learned a little bit. My learning curve was pretty huge. I don't have the nimblest fingers. But I was able to pull that one off, the one that you see in my intro, which is pretty cool." When the actor's phone rang with an opportunity to return to the character, it was a slam dunk. "Well, when they first reached out to me to tell me that they were interested in having Jimmy Woo back, I was just like, 'Yes. No questions asked, I'll do it,'" Park recalled. "But I didn't know what the show was about. Then Kevin Feige called me in to meet with Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of the show. I was sitting in a conference room, and all around the walls were photos, these classic sitcom little posters, and the neighborhood with this hexagon thing. It was just so detailed. I mean, the walls were covered with this story. She basically broke it down. And with every section, I was just like, 'Whoa. Oh my god, no. Really? You're going to do that?' It was just so mind-blowing that they would even attempt to try something so risky. I just think it's so smart how they did it. And yeah, it's so cool to be a part of. And from sitting in that conference room that day, I was really, really just fascinated with how it would unfold. Now I get to see it along with the audience." For more on Park talking about Woo's hobbies and his co-stars Kat Dennings and Teyonah Parris, you can go to Marvel.com. New episodes of WandaVision stream Fridays on Disney+.