WandaVision: Stephen Ford Offers Sneak Peek at Woo/Lewis Spinoff Pitch

Earlier this week, Ford confirmed that he had completed his pitch for a Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Agent James "Jimmy" Woo (Randall Park) spinoff series (more on how Ford got to this point below)- and now we're getting a visual sneak preview of it.

Taking to Twitter Friday night, Ford posted an image of a game controller with the question, "did i ever show ya'll my Captain America controller?". Now, even after a 14-hour day of writing it still didn't take us longer than nearly two minutes (we're tired- don't judge us) to make two major observations. First, it's a really cool controller. Second… hey, is that a look at the "dossier cover" and "classified documents" he created for his spinoff pitch? We're pushing all of our chips towards "Yes." Above is a look at the image Ford posted and below is his original tweet. Our two big takeaways? From the look of the cover to the small government-looking details on the documents, it has a vibe of authenticity- and it's also an excellent way to approach a pitch.

did i ever show ya'll my Captain America controller? pic.twitter.com/axFkj65uC3 — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 13, 2021

At the end of January, Ford took to Twitter with the idea of spinning-off the duo into their own comedy/thriller X-Files-like spinoff. Well, apparently a whole lot of people liked the idea- so much so that Ford began getting mentions on other media sites and in articles about the streaming series.

Hear me out: An entire Disney+ show about Jimmy Woo just working weird cases in the MCU. Like a fun X-Files. Make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w5AsCHf2qJ — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 30, 2021

In an interview with EW, Park was asked if he heard about the social media movement to get him and Dennings their own series and if he would be interested. "I heard that! Of course! That would be so cool. Really, if they called me up for anything, I would do it just because I love the Marvel universe, and also the people are so great. They're so talented and smart and really nice people," the WandaVision star responded. "So any chance to work in the Marvel universe again, I'd take it in a heartbeat. But if it ended here, I'd be very thankful — especially being a part of this show." Dennings echoed Park's sentiments when asked by NME about her interest in a spinoff. "Anything Marvel ever wants from me is always gonna be a yes and I would love to watch that," she said. "Big Randall Park fan.'

The possibility of seeing the further adventures of Woo and Lewis beyond WandaVision inched a little closer to reality late last week, with Ford tweeting that he had been asked to write a formal pitch for his spinoff idea over the weekend. In the following two tweets, Ford revealed what his unexpected weekend project was going to be followed by a look into how he was feeling.

Uh. Wow. So. We might have actually opened some doors on my Jimmy Woo X-Files idea. I'm spending the weekend writing the pitch. Can't express how much of an underdog I am in this scenario so get too excited but cross your fingers and thanks to everyone who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/cEEIz7WSlY — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 6, 2021

don't* lol okay bye — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 6, 2021

me writing this Jimmy Woo show pitch: pic.twitter.com/9xr9Will6m — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 6, 2021