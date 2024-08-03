Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Games Workshop, prime video, warhammer, Warhammer 40000

Warhammer 40,000: Games Workshop, Amazon Series Deal Ends in December

Games Workshop's current deal with Amazon for a Henry Cavill-starring Warhammer 40,000 series/film reportedly ends in December.

It was back in January of this year when we last checked in to see what was going on with the previously-announced Warhammer 40,000 streaming series/feature film adaptation that has Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) attached to star in and executive produce. "Warhammer is progressing very well," Cavill shared while promoting his film Argylle. "Big things are happening, and we are very excited." That update came a month after Amazon Studios and Games Workshop had reached a full agreement that opened the door for Cavill to help lead the franchise across all of Amazon's productions. Seven months later, we have a new update to pass along- one that isn't exactly the kind that we were expecting.

In its Annual Report: 2023 – 2024, Games Workshop addressed the ongoing agreement that the company has with Amazon to begin adapting the game to other media. It also offered a time frame for the agreement – one that appears to have an expiration date at the end of the year. "Games Workshop and Amazon are working together for a period of 12 months, ending in December 2024, to agree creative guidelines for the films and television series to be developed by Amazon," read the report. Could there be a chance of the agreement being extended? Possibly, though this December will mark two years since the initial announcement so there's that to consider. The annual report also spells out pretty clearly what would need to happen for their agreement to move forward. "The agreement will only proceed if the creative guidelines are mutually agreed between Games Workshop and Amazon," that section of the report ends with, along with a note about keeping investors updated.

Here's a look at the section of the annual report addressing the Amazon deal:

As we announced in December 2023, we have entered into an agreement with Amazon Content Services LLC ('Amazon'), a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., for the prospective development by Amazon of Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and television series, together with associated merchandising rights. Under the terms of the agreement, Games Workshop has granted exclusive rights to Amazon in relation to films and television series set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe, together with an option for Amazon to license equivalent rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe following the release of the initial Warhammer 40,000 production. Games Workshop and Amazon are working together for a period of 12 months, ending in December 2024, to agree creative guidelines for the films and television series to be developed by Amazon. The agreement will only proceed if the creative guidelines are mutually agreed between Games Workshop and Amazon. We will update you accordingly.

"All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for 'Warhammer,' is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen," read the update on the Warhammer Community page back in December 2023. "This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer – bringing his pen, sword, and/or spear to the project." But that doesn't mean that it's time to start asking about when a trailer is going to drop. "TV and Film production is a mammoth undertaking. It's not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something arrives on screen," the update continued, urging patience while promising updates along the way.

"I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility," said Cavill when the news was first announced back in December 2022. "I couldn't be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios, and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true."

According to the official description released, Warhammer 40,000 "is set 40,000 years into the future, where things are dark indeed. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system. The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids known as the Necron, an elvish race known as Aeldari, and Orks, Tyranids are nasty aliens, and the T'au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope."

Cavill and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee & Natalie Viscuso ("The LEGO Movie" franchise) secured the "Warhammer 40,000" IP before shopping the project that would eventually land at Amazon (with Vertigo also executive producing, alongside GAW's Andy Smillie & Max Bottrill and Amazon Studios. The news came shortly after it was confirmed that Cavill would not be returning for Netflix's The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt for the fourth season.

