Watson: Check Out Our S01E11: "The Dark Day Deduction" Preview & More

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S01E11: "The Dark Day Deduction," and the season finale.

With only one episode to go until the show's two-part, two-episode season finale, we're looking at what's ahead with CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring hit series Watson. From what you're about to see in our revised preview rundown below, tonight's S01E11: "The Dark Day Deduction" and S01E12/S01E13: "My Life's Work (Part 1 & 2)" (May 4th & May 11th), it's pretty clear that Randall Park's Moriarty is going to be playing a major factor – beginning with asking "one last favor" of Ritchie Coster's Shinwell. Check out the official overview, image gallery, and preview of tonight's episode waiting for you below, followed by the official overview and images for the next month's season finale.

Watson S01E11: "The Dark Day Deduction"; Season 1 Finale Previews

Watson Season 1 Episode 11: "The Dark Day Deduction": Watson (Morris Chestnut) confronts a traumatic event from his Army days that still weighs heavily on him when his Army veteran friend's wife reaches out begging for help when her husband is seemingly having a psychotic break. Meanwhile, Shinwell (Ritchie Coster) is asked for one last favor by Moriarty. Written by Jason Inman and directed by Clara Aranovich.

Watson Season 1 Episode 12: "My Life's Work Part 1" and Episode 13: "My Life's Work Part 2" – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson (Morris Chestnut) announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on. Directed by Jeff Byrd (Part 1) & Kristin Lehman (Part 2), from stories by Sharon Moalem and Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1) and Sharon Moalem & Sallie Patrick (Part 2), and teleplays from Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1), Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan (Part 2).

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

