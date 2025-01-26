Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sherlock holmes, watson

Watson Preview Guide: Sneak Peeks, Image Gallery, BTS Looks & More

Premiering tonight after the NFL's AFC Championship Game, here's a look at what you need to know about CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson.

What if the diabolical Moriarty was finally able to accomplish his goal of ridding the world of Sherlock Holmes once and for all? Set to premiere tonight, CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson offers a modern take on one of literary history's greatest detectives, offering a heartbreaking yet hopeful answer to that very question. To make sure you're up to speed on everything you need to know, Bleeding Cool is offering a preview/viewing guide to get you prepared. The medical mystery and crime-solving series is set to premiere following the AFC Championship game (meaning that it will debut at approximately 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT, depending on how long the game ends up going). After that, the series will hang its series shingle in its regular timeslot – Sunday, February 16, at 10 pm ET/PT. Kicking things off with a look behind the scenes with the cast, we also have the official series overview, trailer, image gallery, and sneak peeks at what the season opener has to offer.

Here's a look behind the scenes at how CBS's Watson went from concept to screen, followed by a look at what else has been released about the medical mystery series:

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Earlier today, CBS released four sneak peek clips that do an excellent job of helping establish Watson's backstory while offering some insight into how he plans to continue honoring Holmes' name (though we're still not sold on Holmes being dead for some reason). Now, here's a look at four sneak peeks at the premiere episode, followed by the images that were released for S01E01: "Pilot" and S01E02: "Redcoat":

Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

