Welcome to Wrexham Teaser: Ryan Reynolds Revisits His "X-Files" Days

Ryan Reynolds revisited his "The X-Files" days in a fun new teaser for FX's Welcome to Wrexham Season 3, premiering tonight.

When it comes to putting their all behind the projects that they're invested in, Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) & Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) are two of the hardest-working folks in Hollywood. When we're talking about the Wrexham AFC football club they co-own, we're talking about personal and professional investments – as we've seen over the course of the past two seasons of FX's Welcome to Wrexham. With the third season kicking off tonight with a two-episode return beginning at 10 pm ET/PT (and streaming the next day on Hulu), Reynolds proved just how committed he was by his willingness to revisit his moving turn in FOX's David Duchovny & Gillian Anderson-starring The X-Files S03E13: "Syzygy."

During the episode, FBI special agents Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson) investigate the killings of high school students in a small town where everyone is acting strangely – with two planetary alignment-impacted teens responsible for the deadly carnage. Reynolds's jock Jay "Boom" DeBoom plays a major role at the opening of the episode to help set the tone and then… well… spoilers?

In the Emmy Award-winning docuseries, McElhenney & Reynolds navigate running the third-oldest professional football club in the world – tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club. Here's a look the official trailer for the third season:

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After fifteen painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher as League Two brings a new level of intensity and the Club continues to be plagued with injury and setbacks. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the city's return to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that come with a return to the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again? Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC's Women's Team, fresh off an undefeated season that saw them promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League, continue to show why women were meant to be footballers. With new players, a new pitch, and a whole new level of competition, can they continue to dominate and make a name for themselves at the top of the League? For the first time ever in season three, with the team taking their place in the EFL, Welcome to Wrexham's cameras will have unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players, while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.

FX's Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey, and Boardwalk Pictures' Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas. The docuseries is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Boardwalk Pictures.

