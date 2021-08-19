Westworld Co-Creator Lisa Joy Teases "New Worlds" for Season 4 & More

A little more than two weeks ago while reporting on Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy's HBO series Westworld resuming production after a COVID-related pause it was also revealed that Tessa Thompson's Charlotte/Dolores and Aaron Paul's Caleb would be having their first face-off during the fourth season. While guesting on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, Joy revealed a little more about what viewers can expect. "You're going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you're going to see someone who I kidnapped from 'Reminiscence' [her new film] in a funny way," Joy revealed. Could viewers finally get Roman World and Medieval World? Or will the show go completely off the grid for new worlds? As for Reminiscence, think more about someone from the cast and less about any kind of shared universe between the two. As for Joy's one-word teaser description for the season? The ominous-sounding (at least for humanity) "inversion."

The third season was well-received by viewers and critics alike, with NPR calling it "more entertaining than ever before." With Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and more joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, and Scott Mescudi, the series continued tracking the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in a dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. The most recent season explored questions about the nature of our reality, free will, and what makes us human. HBO's Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

