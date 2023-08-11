Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA Receives AMPTP Counterproposal; Both Sides to Meet Next Week

In a message to its union members, the WGA confirmed it received a counterproposal from the AMPTP - with both sides meeting again next week.

When the news hit on Thursday from the WGA that AMPTP President Carol Lombardini had "asked the WGA Negotiating Committee to meet with AMPTP negotiators on Friday," there was some nervous optimism that maybe the previous week's "meeting about more meetings" didn't go nearly as badly as first thought. After today's meeting, it looks like that nervous optimism can continue. In a message to the union's membership, the WGA confirmed that the AMPTP did offer a counterproposal and that the WGA will evaluate their offer and, after deliberation, go back to them with the WGA's response next week." In addition, the union is looking to keep public reveals of specifics, adding, "Sometimes more progress can be made in negotiations when they are conducted without a blow-by-blow description of the moves on each side and a subsequent public dissection of the meaning of the moves." When both sides do reach a tentative agreement, it's estimated (based on the 1988 & 2007 strikes) to take four days for the strike to officially end – with the WGA West & WGA East leadership needing to approve the deal and for the members to vote to ratify it.

Your Negotiating Committee received a counterproposal from the AMPTP today. We will evaluate their offer and, after deliberation, go back to them with the WGA's response next week." "Sometimes more progress can be made in negotiations when they are conducted without a blow-by-blow description of the moves on each side and a subsequent public dissection of the meaning of the moves. That will be our approach, at least for the time being, until there is something of significance to report, or unless management uses the media or industry surrogates to try to influence the narrative. The Guild always has the right to communicate with our members and will do so when we think there is news you need to know. In the meantime, please continue to demonstrate your commitment by showing up to the picket lines: for yourselves, your fellow writers, SAG-AFTRA, fellow union members, and all those in our community who are impacted by the strikes.

