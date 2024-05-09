Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: ghost, Rite Here Rite Now, tobias forge

Ghost Release Trailer For Rite Here Rite Now Film

Ghost have revealed the trailer for their feature film Rite Here Rite Now. The soundtrack is also up for preorder.

Ghost has released the trailer for their debut feature film Rite Here Rite Now today. The film will present footage from their 2023 tour from their headlining shows at the Kia Fourm in LA and a narrative story that picks up the plot from their Chapters series. The feature is directed by frontman Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry and will play in cinemas for two nights only, on June 20th and 22nd. Here is Forge on the film: "Over a decade ago, when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was. He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new 'baby' band and, more importantly, we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn't really a compelling story to tell. Not yet, anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation." Below is the trailer.

A Ghost Film Felt Inevitable

Shot over the course of GHOST's two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' hallowed Kia Forum, RITE HERE RITE NOW fully immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden's foremost theatrical rock export to GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping, arena-headlining status the world over. RITE HERE RITE NOW is, however, so much more than a concert movie. GHOST's debut feature film combines live performance from the two-night finale of the band's RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running Chapters series. The result is an utterly unique phantasmagorical blend: Flesh and bone renditions of favorites from all five of GHOST's albums as well as the RIAA platinum-certified "Mary On A Cross" and more are interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band's legions of fans—all interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

More info on the film is available here. Tickets are now on sale, and the soundtrack preorder is now up for preorder as well, right here.

