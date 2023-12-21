Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, season 2, teaser, what if

What If…? Season 2 Teaser: "Deck the Halls" with Multiverse Madness

Here's a look at the newest teaser for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If...? Season 2, dropping new episodes daily beginning Friday, December 22nd.

Article Summary Marvel's What If...? Season 2 brings daily multiverse tales from December 22nd.

New "Deck the Halls" teaser showcases animated series' holiday-themed madness.

Episodes feature character twists like Nebula in Nova Corps and Happy Hogan's heroics.

Season boasts returning MCU voices, directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck.

For fans of the MCU, your holiday season kicks off in a big way this Friday. That's when Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? returns to your lives with a second season. But the studio & streamer are handling things a bit differently with this season – not binge-dropping the entire season into our stockings nor stretching out the season until February. Out of respect for the holiday season, viewers will be getting one episode every day for nine straight days. Personally, we're big fans of mixing things up like that – and now, we have the "Deck the Halls" teaser to pass along to remind you that new episodes will be arriving daily. Oh, and di we mention that it also includes more cool looks at the animated series? Yeah, it does that, too…

Here's a look back at the holiday-themed teaser that was released earlier today, followed by the official season overview, the second season trailer, overviews for the episodes that screened during a recent press event earlier, and more – with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? Season 2 arriving tomorrow (with one new episode dropping daily):

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Season 2 Episode 1: "What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?": In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of "Infinity War," Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father's shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops. Directed by Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey.

Season 2 Episode 3: "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?": When Justin Hammer lays siege to Avengers Tower during the annual holiday party, there's only one person left on site to stop him—Happy Hogan. But in setting out to prove his hero chops, Iron Man's errand boy may end up transforming himself in more ways than one. Directed by Bryan Andrews and written by A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey.

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? features episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley.

