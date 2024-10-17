Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Clip: Guillermo's Got a New Job

Harvey Guillén brought a clip from the final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows with him to CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In only four days, it's the beginning of the end for Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) with the return of FX's What We Do in the Shadows for its sixth and final season. For this go-around, we have something a bit better than a teaser – and it comes courtesy of Guillén and his visit to CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stephen Colbert's go-to person during those George Santos days joined the late-night host for a fun and informative look at Guillén's career – including the impact that Colbert and Amy Sedaris's Strangers with Candy had on him. But the interview kicks off with a clip from the upcoming season, with Guillermo on his way to his new career while sharing how a Panera experience may have just changed his life forever,

Here's Guillén's one-on-one with Colbert from Wednesday night, with that sneak preview kicking in at the top of the interview:

Returning on October 21st, here's the latest look at the sixth and final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, followed by a look back at what we learned about the upcoming season over the past few months:

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season: New Vamp, Doc Crew Involved

Heading into the show's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 panel, Simms offered some very intriguing intel on what's to come – including Guillermo starting a new life and Colin looking to help Laszlo build a new familiar/best friend. During the SDCC 2024, Berry, Proksch, Schaal, Novak (via Zoom), Simms, and director Kyle Newacheck were on hand to screen the first episode of the final season and tease what's still to come. The three big takeaways? We're introduced to our vamps' original roommate, Jerry – and let's just say that his reawakening (they forgot to wake him since 1976) has an impact on the house's dynamic. In addition, we learn where Guillermo's living now and what he's been up to. Finally – and especially interesting – the vampires begin calling into question the whole documentary thing.

Speaking of the documentary crew, Newacheck noted that the story of our usually unseen supporting cast "does get opened up towards the later end of the season in a very meta way that was fun to make." In fact, the director even had a chance to get in on the action. "I will say that I did get to play a director in the show at a certain point while I was directing the show, which was the most meta thing I've ever been a part of. So stay tuned, y'all. It's gonna get wild and weird," Newacheck added.

As an added bonus, you may have noticed at the opening that we mentioned Novak checked in via Zoom – but that wasn't quite right. Novak checked in as Nandor – and had a pretty graphic response when asked if Guillermo was going to come to terms with his feelings for Nandor. "I have to keep my voice down because Guillermo is in the next room, jacking off into his pillow," Nandor shared, saying to someone off camera who was supposed to be Guillermo, "What? No, I wasn't talking about you. Shut the fuck up!"

Kayvan Novak is doing the #ComicCon panel for "What We Do in the Shadows" remotely via Zoom — and in character as Nandor the Relentless. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/LXFKUIFemC — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

