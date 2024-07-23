Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx, preview, Season 6, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Debuts October 21st (Details)

What We Do in the Shadows Showrunner Paul Simms has details & teases for the sixth and final season of the FX series (set for October 21st).

This fall marks the beginning of the end for Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and their friends (and enemies), when FX's What We Do in the Shadows kicks off its sixth and final season. With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 hitting this weekend (Thursday, July 25th – Sunday, July 28th), Showrunner Paul Simms is sharing some insights into what fans can expect – but first, Simms makes it clear that there is something they definitely won't be getting during the final run. "We had a lot of conversations about how we wanted to handle it, and the main thing that we all agreed on was that we did not want to do a 'very special,' serious final season. We just concentrated on being funny. I finished editing three of the episodes, and I think it's one of our best seasons yet. But who wouldn't say that in a conversation like this?" Simms shared during an interview with EW (which also included some exclusive images). With the final season premiering on October 21 (at 10 p.m. ET/PT) with its first three episodes, here's a look at the official season overview and highlights from Simms' interview:

"After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they've done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street)."

So What About Guillermo? Though human again, Simms shares that Guillermo can't go back to being a familiar after everything that he's been through. That means "he has to move out of the Vampire Mansion, get his own place, and restart the normal-world life that he left behind" – though being a human with vampire hunter genetics who was once a vampire will probably end up complicating things.

Nadja Gets to Go "Working Girl": But Guillermo's vampire family won't be far away, keeping tabs on him even in his new life – with Nadja and Nandor lending a hand when they can (but is that a good thing?) with Guillermo's new job. "Nadja's always had a wish of being out among the humans more and getting to know their human ways. And in 'helping' Guillermo out at his new job in a regular workplace, she sort of is living her 'Working Girl' fantasies of working in an office and dressing how she imagines a human in an office does, and making the kind of small talk she imagines that humans do," Simms shared.

Meanwhile… How's Nandor? "We have two episodes that are homages to our favorite movies from the 1970s, and I won't say what one of them is, but Nandor disappears and goes basically up a river and is causing trouble. The vampires are sent on a mission to go retrieve him before he can create more problems for the vampire establishment. And I'll leave it at that,' simms teases.

Laszlo… King of the House?!? In the midst of a debate over what to do with Guillermo's room, Simms reveals that the vampires will discover an interesting aspect of their powers. While unable to hypnotize each other during waking hours, it's fair game while they're sleeping. Three guesses as to who uses that very skill to make himself "king of the house"?

Colin Robinson's "Friendly" Motives: It looks like Laszlo will have an assistant when he looks to create a familiar Frankenstein-style – but Colin's motives are much more personal than just having someone to keep the mansion from falling apart. Colin Robinson wants a friend – and what better way to have one than to help build one?

So What About Guest Stars? Fan favorites like Derek (Chris Sandiford) will be returning, but Simms says the focus for the final season was "to use our favorite, funniest people that for five years we've wanted to use." For example, we're going to get to meet the ghost of Laszlo's father – played by someone Simms teases as "one of our favorite guest stars of all time."

No, We Didn't Forget About "Nandermo": "To me, Nandermo has been happening for six seasons. The love they have is so deep and powerful. It doesn't necessarily need to be consummated in a pornographic scene that some people on the internet seem to wish for," Simms shared with a laugh.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!