Wheel of Fortune Host Ryan Seacrest Posts Video From His First Day

New Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest posted a video on social media showing off some of the highlights from his first day at work.

After wrapping up his 41st and final season hosting Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak handed off the hosting responsibilities to Ryan Seacrest – who will be joined by Vanna White this fall for Season 42. A little more than a month later, we've been treated to a couple of teasers jokingly showing how Seacrest is "training" with White to prepare for the new season. But earlier today, Seacrest took to Instagram to share a video look at his actual first day of work – and based on the end of the clip, it looked like he has some serious homework to get done before the wheel starts spinnin'… Our biggest surprises from the clip? The wheel actually looks bigger in Seacrest's video than it does on the show – and so does the studio. We also dig the "Hall of Fame/museum" dedicated to the long-running game show – it's a nice mix of cool and cheesy in all the right ways.

"A glimpse of my first day at [Wheel of Fortune], and I'm still spinning with excitement!" Seacrest wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from earlier today, including a video diary of how his first day went:

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with 'Wheel of Fortune'! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna [White] has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers," Seacrest wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from early last month, including an image of himself posing with Sajak and White. "You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

