Posted in: TV | Tagged: Star Trek. newlitg
Aye, Aye Captain! SpongeBob Star Trek- The Daily LITG 26th April 2025
SpongeBob SquarePants joins Starfleet was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
SpongeBob SquarePants joins Starfleet was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet
- Buffy: Yes, Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Be Slaying in Revival Series
- The Whiteboard Of DC Comics' Absolute Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Helluva Boss Joins Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video; Seasons 3 & 4 Ordered
- Marvel Comics Full July 2025 Solicits… Fantastic, Amazing & Ultimate
- Diamond Tells Retailers Price Changes Are Coming Due To New Tariffs
- Fire Country: Our Preview For Tonight's 2-Hour, 2-Ep Season 3 Finale
- Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Cancels Its Purchase Of Diamond Comics
- Space Ghost Relaunches With A New #1, And Alex Ross, In July 2025
- Matt Fraction & Mark Buckingham Tell Fantastic Four First Steps Origin
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- The Full Boom Studios July 2025 Solicits, With The War, Dune & Fence
- Mad Cave Studios Launches New Digital Service, Combining Print
- Kamen America in Antarctic Press July 2025 Solicits
- The 2000AD Sci-Fi Special in Rebellion's July 2025 Solicits
- Nightmare Before Christmas Graphic Novel – Dynamite July 2025 Solicits
- Dark Horse's Full August 2025 Solicits Includes The Chasing Amy Comic
- Vampirella & Deadpool Statue On Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet- The Daily LITG 25th April 2025
LITG one year ago… Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh
- Big Time Spoilers for Amanda Waller & Failsafe on Free Comic Book Day
- Nathan Fillion Honors Firefly Day with A Look Back to His Mal Days
- Jim Lee Posts His Art For DC Vs Marvel & Amalgam Omnibus Covers
- Frank Miller's Ronin Leads New Manga Imprint, Kana, From Abrams
- Tom Brevoort Wants A New X-Men First Issue Every Month
- Gwen Stacy Gets To The Heart Of The Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- X-Men '97: "Table Is Set. Now Get Ready for 8, 9, and 10": Beau DeMayo
- When Jerry Seinfeld Pops Into A Local Comic Shop Looking For Superman
- Speculator Corner: Rob Liefeld's Wolverine #154 and #155
- Doctor Who: The Last Day Ends Seventh Doctor's Story & Or Does It?
- I'm The Grim Reaper: Sam Raimi Producing Webtoon TV Series Adaptation
- Frank Miller Presents Moves To Abrams ComicArts As Dan DiDio Moves On
- Post Malone & Michael Bay Create New Graphic Novel With Vault Comics
- Forget About Orchis in The Daily LITG, 25th of April, 2024
LITG two years ago, Miles O'Brien's O Face
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
- Triple H Revives World Heavyweight Championship, Buries Roman Reigns
- DC #1 Previews for Green Lantern, Brave & The Bold, The Vigil & Titans
- Diablo IV Releases New Info On Picking Your Class
- The Maker's Plans For Miles Morales in Ultimate Invasion (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
- A House Abandoned For 18 Years, Filled 4 Foot High With Comics & Toys
- A Pantheon Of Gods Return To Shazam & Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
- CinemaCon 2023: State Of The Industry & Warner Bros. Liveblog
- Kraven The Hunter Film Will Be Rated R, Rhino In Footage
- Inferno #4 Foreshadow Cover Finally Plays Out In X-Men #XSpoilers
- How Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Uncanny Avengers & Iron Man in 2023
- Jaime Reyes: Blue Beetle Gets Own DC Series To Follow Movie
- Spoilers: Cheshire Cat, Arsenal & Amanda Waller in Green Arrow #1
- Immortal Ascension #1 in Fairsquare's July 2023 Solicits
- Comic Shop Owner Tackled Assault Suspect In North Carolina
- Captain Flag and Yank the Eagle in Blue Ribbon Comics #16, at Auction
- Boys Over Flowers, Guinness World Record For Best-Selling Girls Comic
LITG three years ago: Pokemon Art
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek, Star Trek,