Why Reservation Dogs Remains One Of The Best Shows On Television

There's a feeling in my gut when I find a TV show that goes beyond expectations and feels as if it becomes a staple in my life and the world, currently that show is Reservation Dogs. With a lot to consume in media today, from shows on YouTube to every streaming service offering an abundance of quality stories, it has felt like so much, yet so little tends to stand out. Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo co-created something significant together with this show. There are some incredible talents on the show, such as D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Zahn McClarnon, Elva Guerra, Sarah Podemski, Lil Mike, FunnyBone, Dallas Goldtooth, Jon Proudstar, and Gary Farmer.

The cast of Reservation Dogs deserves every ounce of recognition they can get. Some of the best acting and raw talent I've seen have been in the episodes for this series. The connection between characters, history of friendships and relationships, and an understanding of difficult themes such as grief are explored through a lens often not depicted on television. We (looking at you, fellow white people) have made a space in television that has made space for indigenous representation, but only through a narrow and often stereotypical set of characteristics and motives. The series isn't meant to be a representation of everyone or for everyone…ok, Karens?!? It's called watching TV with an open mind, listening attentively, and having basic empathy for another's experiences.

Straight from the page to our hearts. Congrats, Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs! Your first co-written episode is one hell of a debut.👏🏽 #ReservationDogs pic.twitter.com/31EcwPPefo — Reservation Dogs (@RezDogsFX) August 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

There's incredible writing in Reservation Dogs, and I have to shout out a particular episode that was absolutely beautiful and held my heart in ways I didn't think possible. That episode is from the current and second season, S02E04 "Mabel," co-written by Jacobs, who plays Elora in the series and this episode. This was a profound and moving exploration of grief and how it moves and flows as time goes on. It continues to show how much this series takes into account the indigenous voices working on the series.

Reservation Dogs continues to be a captivating show as it brings you along through the life of these characters. How different episodes can dive into the lives and experiences of characters outside the main group continues to impress me. It never takes away from the main flow of the season at hand. This series is what I hope for when I think about TV, the future of the industry, and the possibilities available if more voices are rightfully included in the writer's room.