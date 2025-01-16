Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: pixar, win or lose

Win or Lose Official Trailer: Pixar Previews First Original Series

Set for Disney+ on February 19th, Pixar Animation Studios released an official trailer for its revised first original series, Win or Lose.

With a little more than a month to go until the controversial animated series hits screens, Disney+ and Pixar Animation Studios have released an official trailer for Win or Lose (which you can check out above). Debuting on February 19th, the eight-episode effort puts viewers into the shoes of eight different characters in the week leading up to a co-ed middle school softball team's championship game – spotlighting the off-the-field lives of the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, and even a lovesick umpire. Shortly before the new year, the news hit that Disney had removed a transgender storyline that was originally planned for the animated series – a move that was not received well by many online. Though the character remains in the Pixar project, several lines of dialogue referencing gender identity were reportedly edited out.

Win or Lose Actress "Disheartened" by Disney Pulling Trans Storyline

"Oh my God, it was crazy. I wore it as a badge. I wore it with pride. I wore it with honor because it meant so much to me. The thought of authentically portraying a transgender teenage girl made me really happy. I wanted to make this for transgender kids like me." That was how 14-year-old actress Chanel Stewart felt when she learned that she had been picked to voice a transgender teenager in Disney+ and Pixar Animation Studios' Win or Lose. That would change dramatically when Chanel and her mother, Keisha, were informed that the animated series' transgender storyline had been pulled.

"When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," Disney shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter back in December 2024 when asked to confirm reports that the change was being made to the animated series. Though Stewart's character remains in the Pixar project, several lines of dialogue referencing gender identity have reportedly been edited out. "It's just that my character would now be a cis girl, a straight cis girl. So yeah, that's all they really told me and that I was still a part of the show," the now 18-year-old actress shared.

"It was upsetting because my daughter is transgender, and this is her life. I felt like it was very important that we not hide that fact," Keisha shared exclusively with Deadline Hollywood. "There may be some parents out there who are not ready to have that conversation, but this is the world that we live in, and everyone should be represented. Everyone deserves to be recognized. And it felt like it was just another setback for the LGBTQ community because it's very hard on transgender teenagers … transgender people, period. Especially when you're young and you're trying to figure out how to navigate this world that you live in and be able to grow into your own person."

"I was very disheartened. From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard,' Stewart shared, adding that there is one thing that Disney definitely can't take away from here. "I'm definitely one of the first [transgender girls] to do this! It's a true honor to be a part of queer history."

Featuring the voice of Will Forte as the coach, Win or Lose is directed, written, and executive-produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates and produced by David Lally.

