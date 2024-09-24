Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: selena gomez, wizards beyond waverly place

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Official Trailer: Gomez, Henrie Return

Check out the official trailer for Disney Channel/Disney+ and EPs Selena Gomez and David Henrie's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

With Selena Gomez and David Henrie returning to reprise their roles as Alex (as a guest star) and Justin Russo and executive produce the "Wizards of Waverly Place" sequel spinoff series, Disney Channel and Disney+ released the official trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – set to debut on October 29th. Along with Gomez and Henrie's returns, the new series also introduces viewers to Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) and the Russo family – played by Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), and Max Matenko (Milo Russo). In addition, the series stars newcomer Taylor Cora as Winter, Billie's bubbly, quirky, and oversharing best friend.

The new series takes into the world of an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family – Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Viewers can check out the two-episode premiere on Disney Channel on Tuesday, October 29th. On Wednesday, October 30th, viewers can check out the third episode on Disney Channel and all eight episodes on Disney+. Now, here's a look at the overviews for the first three episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place:

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: "Everything is Not What It Seems" and "Mortal Vibes Only": Billie, a powerful young wizard, is sent to live in the mortal world with the only wizard teacher who can help her control her powers — Justin Russo.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: "Something Wizard This Way Comes": On Halloween, Billie tells Roman about Pumpkin Belly, a ghoul who eats anyone whose house isn't spookily decorated. Meanwhile, Justin, Milo, and Giada defend the home from pranksters.

Disney Channel and Disney+'s Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is written and executive-produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas – with Gary Marsh, Gomez, and Henrie also serving as executive producers. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and directed multiple episodes of the first season.

