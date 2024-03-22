Posted in: Disney XD, Disney+, Preview, TV | Tagged: disney, selena gomez, Wizards Of Waverly Place

Wizards Of Waverly Place: Gomez, Henrie Spinoff Gets Series Greenlight

EPs Selena Gomez & David Henrie's Wizards Of Waverly Place spinoff sequel has received a series greenlight from The Disney Channel.

Back in January, reports hit that Disney Branded Television and original series stars Selena Gomez (Alex Russo) and David Henrie (Justin Russo) were teaming up on a sequel spinoff series. Gomez would return to her role for the pilot and executive produce the series alongside Henrie – who would return as a series regular. Well, it looks like we can stop saying "pilot" because Disney Channel announced earlier today that the spinoff sequel series "Wizards" (working title) had received a series greenlight. Joining Henrie for the season is Max Matenko (Platonic) as Justin's youngest son, Milo; Janice LeAnn Brown (Just Roll with It) as young, powerful wizard Billie; Alkaio Thiele (Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends) as Justin's oldest son, Roman; and Mimi Gianopulos (Rutherford Falls) as Justin's wife, Giada.

According to the official overview that was released, "Wizards" follows an adult Justin Russo Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada (Gianopulos), Roman (Thiele), and Milo (Matenko). When Justin's sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie (Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

"'Wizards of Waverly Place' captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere," shared Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, in a statement when the series order was announced. "We can't wait to step back into the magical world of 'Wizards,' inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew." Gomez and Henrie will executive-produce alongside series writers Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas (Raven's Home) and Gary Marsh (Descendants: The Rise of Red). Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) directed and executive produced the pilot and has been tapped to direct several episodes.

