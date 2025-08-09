Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Women Wearing Shoulder Pads

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: Adult Swim Drops Early Series Preview

Hitting Adult Swim on August 17th, here's an early preview for series creator Gonzalo Cordova's (Tuca & Bertie) Women Wearing Shoulder Pads.

Created by Gonzalo Cordova, the stop-motion series centers on women in 1980s Quito, Ecuador.

The show features an all-female cast and is produced in Spanish with English subtitles.

Produced by Cinema Fantasma, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads looks to be Adult Swim's next animated hit.

Even though we still have a week to go until series creator Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything), director Ana Coronilla, and series executive producers Roy Ambriz and Arturo Ambriz's (Cinema Fantasma) Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, that doesn't mean Adult Swim would have a little something from the stop-motion animated series for us to check out. We've been cheerleaders for the upcoming series since we first got a chance to check it out back during the Annecy International Animation Festival in June, and now we have an extended early preview to pass along that more than justifies the good vibes. Along with the latest look waiting for you below, we also have the official trailer waiting for you above. In addition, we also have the series overview and the early preview that went out in June.

Created by Cordova and produced in partnership with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (Frankelda's Book of Spooks), the stop-motion series follows Marioneta, a proud, wealthy Spaniard living in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. There she encounters a diverse group of eccentric and ambitious women navigating the complicated worlds of love, family, and cuys. Featuring an all-woman cast, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is produced entirely in Spanish with English subtitles. Here's an early preview for what we're sure will be Adult Swim's next hit animated series, set to premiere globally on Cartoon Network's late-night programming block beginning on Sunday, August 17 at midnight ET/PT.

And here's a look back at the early preview for the stop-motion series that was released back in June, with San Diego Comic-Con 2025 offering new looks at Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends (which is set to return this fall for its third season), and much more:

