Wonder Man Arrives December 2025; Marvel Trailer Previews Series

Set for next December, Marvel Studios released a Disney+ 2025 trailer that included footage from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starring Wonder Man.

Apparently, Marvel Studios thought we were bored because it dropped a massive Disney+ trailer previewing what's still to come this year and in 2025. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. Though we're a little more than a year away from Marvel Television's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man, that doesn't mean that it's too early to get some footage – and quite a bit more than we expected.

Our first-vibes are that it's going to be the Hollywood-skewering comedy/action series that we were hoping for – but we'll see as its debut time gets closer. With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man also stars Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his MCU role, returning as Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Swagger), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), and Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake).

Wonder Man: A Look at Some Previous Updates

"We have a show coming up that we've talked very little about called 'Wonder Man,' that I won't talk about much today either except to say it's extremely different," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige shared during the premiere edition of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It's very exciting to be a part of a company of 25 years or more, and a company that's been around for 85 years, nestled [within] the Walt Disney Company, that's been around for 100 years, and still being able to try new things, to take characters and stories to new places. That's what's exciting to me." He added, "Sometimes they'll hit, sometimes they won't, but if you stop trying, it's when you atrophy, and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it's [about] continuing to tell new and unique stories in new and unique ways."

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

