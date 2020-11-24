WWE Raw Recap – So Long, Undertaker; The Lana Era of Raw Has Begun

On WWE Raw this week, Lana's hero's journey continues. Is Lana the new Undertaker? We're going with: probably. Plus: Sheamus vs. "Riddle."

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, and in honor of The Undertaker, I plan to continue my career of making jokes about comics and pro wrestling a good ten years past the point where I can't do it reliably well anymore. Tonight is WWE Monday Night Raw, three hours of your life you can never get back. Well, of my life. You're reading this, which means you made the smart decision to do something better with your life on Monday night and spend a few minutes catching up here on Tuesday morning. Unless you watched the show AND you're reading this anyway, in which case, hello, greatest fan. What the hell is wrong with you?

WWE Raw Recap for November 23rd, 2020 Part 2

We're an hour deep into WWE Raw by this point of the recap, and I haven't yet begun questioning my will to live, so I guess Raw is slightly above average tonight so far.

"Riddle" is in the ring. Sheamus comes out, and they have a match. A match way longer, and way better, than a match between Sheamus and "Riddle" deserves to be. "Riddle" wins with a rollup.

Riddle defeats Sheamus via pinfall.

Lana is walking backstage when Asuka says she heard Lana wants to challenge her to a match. Lana is super humble about it and claims not to want the shot, but Asuka tells her she accepts the challenge and they'll have a match tonight. Folks, the entire damn show has been booked on the fly tonight.

Raw takes a commercial break. Then it's the Firefly Funhouse. Bray Wyatt talks about how friends suck. A new character, friendship frog, disagrees with Wyatt and says Alexa shouldn't give up Nikki Cross. Bray tells Alexa to show Friendship Frog what she's gonna do to Nikki later tonight. Alexa goes all evil and murders the frog. Then we see a video montage of the frog's life. Bray makes a "croaked" pun, and I realize now that this pun was the idea, and they built the whole sketch around it. I write so many articles that way.

Asuka comes to the ring, and Raw takes a commercial break. Then Lana comes out. Then Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler come out. The match starts. Jax and Baszler interfere and beat up Asuka.

Lana defeats Asuka by disqualification?

Jax is about to put Asuka through the announce table when Lana pulls her off Jax's shoulders. Jax and Baszler demand they come back and have a tag team match. We could have just booked this tag team match from the start, but they go through all these convoluted tricks to get there just to try to be clever around their commercial breaks—such an ass-backward way to book a wrestling show.

Anyway, Asuka and Lana face the Raw tag team champions after the break. Asuka pins Shayna in that match after Lana ducks an attack by Nia, sending Nia crashing over (but not through) the announce table.

Lana and Asuka defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax via pinfall.

"Riddle" talks to MVP backstage. He has ideas, and he wants Bobby Lashley and Hurt Business to invest in them. Pizza flavored yogurt is one of the ideas. Brogurt. MVP cuts this off, thankfully. He tells "Riddle" to get his best ideas together and then come pitch them to Hurt Business in a few weeks. If Hurt Business likes them, they'll do business. If they don't like them, they'll "do business." So they'll poop on him? Yuck.

After a commercial break, Bobby Lashley and Keith Lee head to the ring, and we head to the third and final (thank god) part of this Raw recap.

