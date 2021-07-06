WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Arrested in Florida for DUI: Report

Life isn't getting easier for WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso on either side of the camera, with TMZ reporting Tuesday morning that Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) was arrested in Florida while driving with BAC test results registering .202 and .205 (above Florida's legal limit of .08). According to police reports Uso was pulled over Monday night in Pensacola after he reportedly ran a red light after registering on a speed radar gun as going 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. The officers claim that smelled alcohol on Uso so he was asked to exit his Dodge Charger, and that Uso was "noticeably swaying" after getting out of his car (and also allegedly revealed to officers that he had "consumed 'multiple' beers" before driving). Uso was arrested after reportedly failing the field sobriety tests, where he was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge as well as citations for speeding and running a red light (with bond set at $500).

This is the second time in the past two years that the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has faced accusations of drunk driving. In 2019, Uso was arrested and booked for DUI in Pensacola but was later found not guilty by a jury. Use was also arrested earlier that year after allegedly getting into a drunken dispute with Detriot police officers. What impact this will have on Uso's on-screen presence on WWE SmackDown and his storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Edge.

