Wynonna Earp Returning with a "Vengeance": Tubi Special Set for 2024

Tubi & series creator Emily Andras announced that the 90-minute scripted special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will arrive later this year.

Created by Emily Andras and based on Beau Smith's comic book series, SYFY's Melanie Scrofano-starring Wynonna Earp was one of the shows with a passionate fanbase that you knew would keep the franchise alive no matter what. Unfortunately, that theory was put to the test in April 2021, when the series finale "Old Souls" (directed by Paolo Barzman and written by Andras) hit Earpers' screens. But don't think for one second that the fans were going to let the series ride off into the sunset. As we inch closer to the three-year-anniversary of the series finale, Earpers are as active as ever online & on social media to keep hope alive. Well, that hope came earlier today when free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi and Andras hit up social media with an image of a Wynonna Earp Funko POP! vinyl figure and the cover page to something titled "Wynonna Earp: Vengeance." Along with the image was a heads-up that fans would really want to check out Vanity Fair's Twitter/X account at 2 pm ET, with Andras teasing that "[Tubi] just became our new favorite network." So what was the big reveal?

Tubi and Andras are teaming up for the scripted 90-minute special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. Scrofano (Wynonna), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) are returning – with more names expected. Paolo Barzman will direct the special, which starts filming around Calgary soon and will come out in late 2024.

"There are definitely some nerves, but it's kind of muddled with this ecstasy and excitement of actually putting on Waverly's shoes again," shared Provost-Chalkley in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I haven't been on set since we left, so that's gonna be a whole thing, just to reconnect with that world. But I keep telling myself that if there's any group that I want to do that with, it's this family."

Barrell added, "It was kind of amazing how quickly the feeling came back. It was such a familiar, nostalgic feeling of holding [the script] and seeing the name across the title page. I was so tempted, when I got it, to start skimming it. And I was like, 'No, no, no, no—you have to be alone,' and it has to be quiet. It was ritualistic for me. For me, it wasn't the experience of reading any other script. It's a very specific 'Wynonna Earp' feeling."

As for Rozon? "I'm all in. The Earpers understand exactly how I felt because they're probably feeling it right now while they're watching this," the actor shared. "I'm excited for what they're getting back, is all I'm going to say."

"Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense. It's all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices," Andras offered in regards to where things will pick up with the special.

Here's a look back at what both Tubi and Andras had to share earlier today regarding the news:

Joining Scrofano on the series were Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga. Created by showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras, the series was produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger also served as executive producers.

Known for its badass, unapologetic heroine (Scrofano), the series established itself as one that celebrates feminism and female empowerment. The GLAAD-nominated drama brought smart, diverse, and LGBTQ-friendly storytelling to the Wild West- in large part due to Andras' goal of offering positive and realistic LGBTQ+ representation in her storytelling to oppose tropes and stereotypes. The SYFY series was also popular with viewers for its unique supernatural western setting, witty dialogue, and committed performances that blended comedy, drama, western, and horror on an emotional rollercoaster that built an incredibly committed fanbase of Earpers.

