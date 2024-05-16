Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, jock, prime video, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder Shares Animated Series Season 2 Update

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder offered a Season 2 update on Prime Video's animated series take on his and artist Jock's comic book series.

With the streaming service dropping a whole lot of news this week – courtesy of Upfronts – it seems only fitting that we have an update on Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. Late last month, Snyder noted that the first season was going through visual development for its 2025 premiere and the writers' room for Season 2 starting up this summer. Thanks to the latest edition of his substack newsletter, Our Best Jackett ("Newsletter #184: My Trip to the DC Cinematic Universe"), Snyder is sharing an updated general timeline for how Season 2 work is looking. "I am sort of working very hard on some superhero stuff and also on 'Wytches,' the animated series. The second season writers' room begins in about a month. So we're doing all the prep work for that right now. So yes, I'm burning it at both ends," Snyder shared.

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1, 2023, Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!