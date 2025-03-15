Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Star Lenore Zann Offers Update on Season 3 Production

Though it looks like we still have a bit of a wait for Season 2, X-Men '97 star Lenore Zann (Rogue) had good news to share about Season 3.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, pretty much made it official late in February. It's going to be a while before the second season of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97 hits our screens – think more in 2026 than 2025. But that doesn't mean that work isn't still moving along on what the animated series has to offer after Season 2. During a recent panel event moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt during Indiana Comic Convention, Lenore Zann (Rogue) had some good news to share regarding when recording for the third season will get underway. "I'm about to start to go into the studio next week to start on season three, so I've got lots to look forward to." It will be interesting to see how the animated series will work within the shift within Marvel Studios to focus on multi-season shows with shorter downtimes between seasons.

X-Men '97 S02: Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum's Previous Updates

During Disney's D23 Fan Expo, Winderbaum was joined by Cal Dodd and Zann – and right from the start, we learned that the team would have the outfits that their comic book counterparts were famous for during Grant Morrison's run with New X-Men (designed by artist Frank Quitely). While a sneak preview was screened, it still hasn't been released. Zann shared that Rogue will be on a "hero journey" during the second season: "She's on a mission, and she's not going to stop until she gets what she wants." Dodd added that he was so happy that they are bringing back Bishop – teasing that all Hell breaks loose and he has no idea what's happening with him during the season. Along with Bishop, we also learned that Polaris, Danger (not Warlock, as originally reported), and Apocalypse will appear. But that's far from all…

During a screening of the first season of the animated series, Collider was on hand for a Q&A that included Winderbaum, supervising producer Jake Casterona, and director Emi/Emmett Yonemura. When it came to the topic of what they could share about Season 2, Winderbaum dropped a ten-ton tease, giving fans the heads-up that they should start brushing up on their "X" teams – because two of them will be making an appearance. "There's many teams in Marvel that have the letter 'X' that are followed by a hyphen. I would put it to you like this… there's two other X-teams in Season 2." We have a feeling that one of them could be a real "force" of nature and that the other one could be a major "factor" in what happens during the second season.

