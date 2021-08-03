Y: The Last Man Key Art – The World That Yorick Brown Knew Is Gone

With filming on the FX on Hulu and executive producer & showrunner Eliza Clark's (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man having wrapped late last month and the series set to premiere on September 13, viewers are getting a look at the official key art poster and banner that strikingly demonstrate just how alone Ben Schnetzer's Yorick Brown and Ampersand are in the new world order.

For a look at how the world ends and how a new world begins with a chance to build something better, check out the first teaser for Y: The Last Man:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Gone – Season 1 Teaser | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aTHGWAji_k)

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

